Wisconsin in focus: Gov. Scott Walker cautious on flat tax

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Gov. Walker mum on Wisconsin GOP lawmakers roads plan, cautious on flat tax

Gov. Scott Walker signaled skepticism Wednesday of any quick approval of a proposed flat income tax even as he repeatedly held off on commenting on most parts of a larger tax and transportation plan from Assembly Republicans.

In an interview, Walker said he’s waiting to see the full details Thursday on the sweeping GOP proposal to raise taxes on gasoline while slicing those on income. But when pressed, the governor hinted he may not be ready to embrace two of the plan’s key elements: cutting the state’s required price markup on gasoline; and putting the state on a path to a flat income tax.

“A flat tax is interesting to me. It’s intriguing to me. It may be something we talk about in the future. I like the simplicity of it. But right now what we tried to do in this budget (is) build a stronger work force,” Walker said in his Capitol office.

Wisconsin State Journal: GOP bills target ‘dark stores’ big-box tax strategy

Republican state lawmakers have unveiled a pair of bills they say would prevent owners of big-box retail stores from lowering their property tax bills while shifting local tax burdens to small businesses and homeowners.

Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, and Sens. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, and Roger Roth, R-Appleton, announced the legislation at a Capitol news conference Wednesday. At least one Democrat, Oshkosh Rep. Gordon Hintz, also supports the measures.

Opponents of the bills fault “activist assessors” for creating the problems the bills are meant to address: the so-called “dark store” strategy.

Green Bay Press-Gazette: Dollar stores grow as other retailers shrink

The retail-store funeral procession keeps growing.

J.C. Penney, Macy’s, Sears, Kmart, Payless ShoeSource, Abercrombie & Fitch, Gander Mountain, hhgregg and more – all have joined the lengthening line of merchants closing brick-and-mortar stores.

But there’s one type of retailer for whom the bell isn’t tolling: Dollar stores – those downscale outlets filled with everything from underwear and laundry detergent to frozen pizza – are thriving.

And Wisconsin appears to be targeted for accelerating growth.

WISN ABC 2: Mayfair Mall claims city is overcharging for property taxes

Mayfair Mall is at war with the city of Wauwatosa over property taxes, but in this case, if Mayfair wins this fight, taxpayers will be on the hook for millions.

When it was built back in 1958, Mayfair Mall was one of the country’s first shopping malls.

This week, Mayfair is in court arguing Wauwatosa is charging the state’s largest mall more than its fair share in property taxes.