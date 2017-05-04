Florida in focus: Solar backers support measure to carry out voter-approved tax hike

Orlando Sentinel: Solar backers support measure to carry out Florida voters-approved tax break

Solar energy backers are supporting a “good enough” measure that would carry out a decision by voters to expand a renewable-energy tax break.

After the measure (SB 90) got unanimous support Wednesday from the House, the Senate is expected as early as Thursday to approve the bill, which outlines implementation of a constitutional amendment approved in August.

If approved by the Senate, the bill would then go to Gov. Rick Scott.

The constitutional amendment, which received support from 72.6 percent of voters during the August primary elections, calls for extending a renewable-energy tax break to commercial and industrial properties.

Miami Herald: South Florida’s property taxes by zip code

Fisher Island life certainly looks good from afar: sugar-white sand imported from the Bahamas, a private nine-hole golf course, honey-and-honey bath rituals at the community spa.

But don’t get too jealous until you consider the average bill for property taxes: $27,000 a year, the highest in Miami-Dade County.

With Florida lawmakers pushing to lower property taxes on primary residences, the geography of tax bills has even more relevance across South Florida. This chart tracks the average tax bill by ZIP code for owners of single-family homes and condominiums, and it details a wide swing from the pricey coastal areas to the less prosperous interior.

Tampa Bay Tribune: Duke Energy seeks state permission to hike rates

Duke Energy Florida needs a little bit more of your money.

The utility announced this week that it is seeking the recovery of $82 million in costs associated with the cancelation of its Levy County nuclear power plant. If approved by Florida utility regulators later this year, electric rates for Duke’s 1.7 million customers would rise $2.51 monthly for 1,000 kilowatt-hours of usage. That’s considered the kilowatt usage for the average home.

The rates wouldn’t take effect until January 2018.

Bay News 9: Florida Legislature crafts secret budget deal to end session

The Florida Legislature’s overtime session may not last too long.

It appears lawmakers have agreed on a deal behind closed doors to allow the legislature to wrap up its work for the year.

Senate President Joe Negron and House Speaker Richard Corcoran announced that the Legislature will extend its annual session to Monday. Lawmakers will gather Monday for a 1 p.m. vote on bills and the budget.

The session was supposed to end on Friday.