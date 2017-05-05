Florida in focus: Negotiators nail down $83 billion Florida budget

Tampa Bay Times: Negotiators nail down $83 billion Florida budget

Behind schedule and late in the evening, House and Senate negotiators agreed Thursday to an $83 billion spending plan for the year that begins July 1, setting up a delayed end to the legislative session.

The agreement provides for a modest increase in the main state formula for funding public education, cuts payments to hospitals by more than $500 million, and provides a raise to state employees for the first time since 2013.

It also closes out an arduous, weeks-long negotiation between the two chambers that has already pushed them into overtime — a final vote on the spending plan will come Monday, three days after the annual legislative session was supposed to end.

Tallahassee Democrat: Florida Today: Senate passes medical marijuana bill

The Florida Legislature is closer to getting medical marijuana legislation passed.

The Senate approved a bill (HB 1397) on Thursday by a 31-7 vote. The measure passed the House on Tuesday but must return to that chamber, because of changes made by the Senate, before it can go to Gov. Rick Scott.

The bill could still make another visit to the Senate if the House makes more changes. Friday is the final day that all non-budget legislation must be passed in this year’s session.

Health care bill would give Florida flexibility at a cost

A bitterly divided House on Thursday passed a health care bill that would give Florida Gov. Rick Scott and state legislative leaders long-sought flexibility but would also significantly cut the state’s federal Medicaid aid and potentially price more than 1 million Floridians out of health coverage.

Fifteen Florida congressional Republicans – Matt Gaetz, Neal Dunn, Ted Yoho, John Rutherford, Ron DeSantis, Bill Posey, Daniel Webster, Gus Bilirakis, Dennis Ross, Vern Buchanan, Tom Rooney, Brian Mast, Francis Rooney, Mario Diaz-Balart, and Carlos Curbelo – voted for the American Health Care Act, which passed 217-213.

Republicans said the GOP plan dramatically reshaping President Obama’s Affordable Care Act would increase competition, lower costs and return power to the states and individuals as they pointed to cratering health insurance markets in Florida and other states under Obamacare.

Miami Herald: School testing reform faces pass/fail exam in House

After several days of private collaboration among lawmakers, one major late-night rewrite and some last-minute tweaks, senators unanimously passed a sweeping education bill on Thursday — the main feature of which is to address excessive testing in Florida’s public schools.

HB 549 eliminates only a single test — the Algebra 2 end-of-course exam — and it requires the state Department of Education to study by Jan. 1 whether national exams, like the SAT or ACT, can be used as alternatives to the Florida Standards Assessments and other statewide tests.

The results of that study could spur further action by lawmakers in the 2018 session to curb duplicative testing, which several senators had hoped to accomplish this year.