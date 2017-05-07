Bill to reclassify Colorado’s hospital provider fee passes the Senate Appropriations Committee

The Colorado Senate is looked to appropriate additional money for its rural hospitals without increasing overall spending.

In a 5-to-2 vote, Senate Bill 267, which aims to reclassify the state’s hospital provider fee into a government-owned enterprise, passed Senate Appropriations Committee on Friday. It also includes a tax credit for small businesses.

The bill, which seeks to reverse a $264 million cut to hospitals statewide that was part of the $26.8 billion state budget sent to the governor, has to pass “five more votes before it is passed by the legislature,” Dean Toda, the communications director for the Colorado House Majority Office, told Watchdog.org.

With three working days left in the 2017 legislative session, many in the medical community are anxious to see progress made. Without some type of government intervention, hospitals are in danger of losing staff or closing, health care officials say.

“History will judge this legislature with acclaim or with embarrassment based on whether or not they finish the job of saving Colorado hospitals – by coming to consensus on a deal that passes SB 17-267,” Steven Summer, president and CEO of the Colorado Hospital Association, said. “Failure is not an option for Colorado hospitals, communities, and the patients they serve. All legislators have a responsibility to those with so much riding on this issue.”

The proposed state budget calls for reducing hospital reimbursements through the Hospital Provider Fee (HPF) by $264 million. That figure doubles to $528 million when the federal match is included.

“Because of the federal expansion of Medicaid, the federal government appropriated money to cover that expansion if states would provide matching funds,” Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, a Sterling Republican and co-sponsor of the bill, said. “The Colorado state budget chose to eliminate a large portion of our matching funds, which also means the feds won’t send the reimbursement to cover the Medicaid services. This bill creates a government business to run this program and when there are federal dollars to pay for Medicaid, they can access them. If the bill doesn’t pass, there will be some hospitals that close.”

Reclassifying the hospital provider fee would move about $600 million from beneath state constitutionally mandated revenue limits set by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR).

With reclassification, beginning July 1, the state can collect more revenue to spend on roads, education and other projects. To keep spending in check, the measure also lowers the state’s revenue limits by $200 million, which limits state spending.

Currently, the HPF is collected through a charge added to patients’ hospital bills. The money generated from the fee is used to sustain and expand Medicaid programs and for the state’s Indigent Care Program.

Sonnenberg could not give specifics on the number of people impacted if the bill does not get passed.

“I can tell you between Denver and the Kansas state line, there is one hospital in that 160-mile stretch, which not only covers the community but those travelers,” Sonnenberg said.

Cara Welch, director of communications for the Colorado Hospital Administration, told Watchdog.org that this is a significant reduction to the HPF. The fund is used to support coverage for more than 480,000 Coloradans, she said. It increases reimbursements for hospitals and reduces health care costs for all constituents.

“This reduction will immediately jeopardize the future of as many as a dozen Colorado hospitals (mostly rural), and most hospitals will have to consider layoffs, service line closures, and/or delaying facility upgrades or service additions,” Welch said.

The association estimated that the HPF reduction would impact 80 percent of the hospitals in the state, which would ultimately impact many of the patients those hospitals serve, Welch said.

“Whether it’s layoffs, service line closures, or ultimately a hospital closure, this reduction has the potential to devastate communities throughout the state,” Welch said.

In addition to funding for transportation and rural schools, the bill, known as “Sustainability of Rural Colorado,” includes a provision on the state’s business personal property tax that would allow small businesses to receive a state tax credit against county taxes paid on business property valued at up to $7,300.