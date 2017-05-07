Wisconsin in focus: Gov. Scott Walker pans gas tax proposal

Wisconsin State Journal: Scott Walker pans Assembly GOP proposal for net increase on gas

The Assembly Republican proposal to raise net taxes on gasoline and lower a decades-old price floor hasn’t won over a key critic — Gov. Scott Walker.

In an interview, Walker panned the proposal to apply the 5 percent state sales tax to gas. He noted the net effect of the sales tax plus a proposed 4.8-cent reduction in the per-gallon gas tax would still raise taxes on consumers about $430 million over the next two years.

“I look at that and think that really goes at odds with what we’re talking about,” Walker said. “This is a sizable tax increase on fuel.”

WMTV-15: Proposed harsher penalties for gun threats against schools

A bill proposed by state lawmakers would give harsher penalties to people who make gun threats against schools.

Currently under Wisconsin law, a gun threat against a school is not considered a felony crime, unless it can be considered a terrorist threat.

This bill would make it a potential felony crime to make a gun threat against a school. Similar to an existing law regarding bomb threats, just making the threat itself, could be grounds for felony charges.

WISN-12: Feds close Milwaukee-based Guarantee Bank

The Milwaukee-based Guaranty Bank was closed Friday by Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Guaranty Bank had 119 branches in five states, 107 of which were in retail outlets, such as grocery and general-merchandise stores. The branches in retail outlets will not reopen.

The 12 brick-and-mortar locations in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin will reopen as branches of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. during their normal business hours.

Wausau Daily Herald: Demand for nurses, educators string in Wisconsin

Wisconsin comes out on top in a ranking of “best and worst states for nurses,” as heath care systems face challenges in hiring registered nurses and nursing educators say they need increased support.

A report released Wednesday by personal finance website WalletHub placed Wisconsin in the top slot of Best & Worst States for Nurses. The ranking was drawn largely from pay, the number of elderly people expected by 2030, quality of nursing schools, number of job openings, number of work hours and commute time.

Nursing is facing the squeeze from increased demand for services from an aging population and a retiring pool of veteran nurses. The Administrators of Nursing Education of Wisconsin say the state is facing a shortage of more than 23,000 registered nurses by 2040.