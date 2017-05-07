Florida in focus: 10 big issues for Monday’s legislative session

Florida Today: 10 big issues for Monday’s legislative session

Florida lawmakers will gather Monday at the Capitol to pass a new state budget. But for the most part, the annual legislative session ended Friday night when the House and Senate adjourned after a final round of negotiating and maneuvering.

As always, the Legislature considered hundreds of bills during the session, with many passing, many dying quietly and others flaming out because of disagreements between the House and Senate.

Here is a quick look at 10 big issues: …

Budget: House and Senate leaders struggled to reach agreement on a spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1, with the sometimes-contentious process forcing them to extend the session through Monday. Lawmakers will vote on an $82.4 billion budget, though that figure does not include some costs tucked away in other bills. The budget will provide a modest increase for the main formula for school funding, give state employees their first raise since 2013 and take into account a package of tax cuts.

Sun Sentinel: Millions from taxpayers to be spent saving golf courses

As dozens of golf courses shut down for lack of interest, two South Florida cities plan to spend millions of dollars in taxpayer money to create what they call golfing destinations.

Some residents say the plans come at too high of a price for taxpayers, but officials say the golf courses will thrive because they will be exceptional.

The plans:

-Tamarac so far has paid more than $4 million to buy the 262-acre Colony West golf course and make upgrades, such as adding new air-conditioning units, carpeting and golf carts. And it recently agreed to spend an extra $7.4 million for a new golf clubhouse. Under the plan, a Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is expected to be built near the greens by next year.

Bay News 9: Florida medical marijuana bill dead this session

There will be no medical marijuana implementation bill leaving the Florida legislature this session.

The Florida House and Senate failed to reach a deal to implement the medical marijuana amendment that Florida voters overwhelmingly passed last november.

Republican leaders in the Florida House and Senate went back and forth over several issues, from how patients used medical marijuana (vaping, edibles eventually allowed, but no smoking) to whether patients could use it in public.

In the end, the number of dispensaries and storefronts was the issue that brought the bill down.

“I felt like we’ve provided the basis and the groundwork to get this done eventually,” said Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island. “It just isn’t going to be this session.”

Miami Herald: After a four-year slide, South Florida trade prospects improving

The dollar volume of trade through the Miami Customs District slid for the fourth straight year in 2016, but there are indications that the long decline may be over.

Total trade in the Miami district, which includes South Florida airports and seaports, fell 2.21 percent to $104.5 billion, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau Data by WorldCity. Exports dropped 4.23 percent to $56.1 billion and imports dropped marginally to $48.4 billion.

The last time the Miami district shattered records was 2012, when local airports and seaports handled $124.6 billion worth of exports and imports.