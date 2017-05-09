Wisconsin in focus: Madison considers pilot program paying panhandlers to clean up city

WKOW 27: Madison considers pilot program paying panhandlers to clean up city

Madison officials are considering a plan that would put panhandlers to work cleaning up the city, and it all started with a TED talk.

It’s a common criticism of panhandlers – just check the WKOW Facebook comments. “If you’re being honest, at least one time, have you wondered if they mean it? If we offered them the job, would they really take it?”

Richard Berry, the Republican mayor of Albuquerque, wanted to solve his city’s panhandling problem; historically much bigger than Madison’s.

“I decided to do something rare in government. I decided to make the solution simpler rather than more complicated,” Berry said in a TED Talk he gave in February. “I said ‘we’re gonna take this man at his word, and others like him. The man says he wants a job, we’re gonna give him a job. And we’re gonna make our city an even better place in the meantime.”

FOX 11: Wisconsin dairy farmers push for limit on ‘milk’ label

Some Wisconsin dairy farmers are among a growing contingent of those pushing Congress to limit the use of the name “milk” to beverages that come from animals, not plants.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin has introduced legislation to accommodate dairy farmers, WUWM-FM reported.

Some Wisconsin dairy farmers say the name “milk” is important and should belong only to the kind that comes from animals instead of alternatives.

“Now it’s pushing the cashew milk and the almond milk and those kinds of things. You see them advertised all day long,” said Jennifer Sauer of Sauer Dairy Farm in Waterloo. “When’s the last time you saw a milk mustache commercial? We used to have them all the time, haven’t seen them.”

Post-Crescent: Funding a stadium? LU prof has a book on that

The new arena under construction in downtown Milwaukee, soon to be the home of the Bucks, carries a price tag of $524 million. While current (and former) ownership offered up millions of dollars to build it, nearly half of the tab will be picked up by the public. Such is the price to keep the NBA franchise from heading elsewhere.

Another of the state’s largest sports venues, the 16-year-old Miller Park, was also erected with the help of public money. A sales tax hike of 1 percent was implemented in 1996 for five counties and remains in place more than 20 years later. Such is the price to keep Milwaukee a suitable home for an MLB team.

It hasn’t always been this way. Years ago, some of the most famous sports facilities in the country rose up with little to no help from the fans who also hand over wads of cash to enter the building they helped pay for.

“City of Dreams: Dodger Stadium and the Birth of Modern Los Angeles” explores the complex debate faced by cities weighing whether or not to invest in its professional sports teams and the ballparks, stadiums and arenas they require. It was published by Princeton University Press and arrived in late March.

Wisconsin State Journal: Wisconsin officials fire back at Illinois over foster child incident

Wisconsin child welfare officials on Monday defended the handling of an incident involving a runaway Dane County foster child discovered in a high-crime area of Chicago last week, after Cook County Sheriff’s deputies could persuade no one, including the girl’s foster mother in Madison and two Dane County agencies, to come and take her home.

Citing the Interstate Compact for Juveniles, under which states coordinate the return of runaway youth, Eloise Anderson, secretary of Wisconsin’s Department of Children and Families, told Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart his office was at fault for contacting the wrong agencies about the girl’s plight.

Deputies should have started with Cook County child welfare workers, Anderson said in her letter to Dart, “to begin the process of working with (Dane County Human Services) to begin to facilitate the safe return of the child.”