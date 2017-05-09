Pennsylvania in focus: Tech sector rallies against proposed state tax

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pennsylvania tech sector rallies against proposed tax

In an attempt to help close a $3 billion deficit in the state’s 2017-18 budget, Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed a computer services tax on Pennsylvania’s technology sector.

The proposal, informally known as the Pennsylvania “tech tax,” would eliminate sales and use tax exemptions for computer services, along with those for other industries such as commercial storage and aircraft sales.

Software consulting is analogous to development, said Brian Kennedy, spokesman for the Pittsburgh Technology Council, an advocacy group in Oakland.

In this category of computer services, companies or individuals write software for day-to-day operations or for resale as a standalone product. The proposal would levy a 6 percent state tax. In Allegheny County, which imposes a 1 percent local sales tax, that rate would reach 7 percent.

Philadelphia Inquirer: Another old Pennsylvania law enters the state’s fiscal follies

Pennsylvania has lots of old laws. Take the 1933 liquor monopoly. Or its 1936 “temporary” (yet still in place) 18 percent Johnstown Flood Tax.

You’re likely aware of ongoing efforts to bust the monopoly to get our slouching-toward-insolvency state more money.

Well, here comes another old-timer: the Separations Act of 1913.

It’s one more controversial thing Pennsylvania does — because it always has — that might not make much sense anymore.

It mandates that public construction projects of $4,000 or more (and, yes, that number’s the same for 104 years now) have separate contracts for plumbing, electrical and such, instead of just one contract.

WFMZ-69: Sen. Toomey helps chart course for Senate version of AHCA

Health care reform is now in the hands of the U.S. Senate and Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey will have a lot to say about how it turns out.

Toomey is part of a working group that will take the American Health Care Act passed by the House and come up with a Senate version.

Toomey said health care is a top priority.

Even though the committee of senators is all Republican, he said he hopes down the road this will be a bi-partisan effort.

“We are going to make sure this is all fiscally responsible so a lot of moving parts. But I am cautiously optimistic that we will get there,” said Toomey.

ABC 27: Pennsylvania House fires Xerox, hires Canon; But at what cost?

Pennsylvania House fires Xerox, hires Canon. But at what cost?

Xerox copiers have been pushed out of offices and line several hallways at the Capitol.

The company has been kicked out of the house, the Pennsylvania House, that is.

“They’re not happy campers because we’re asking them to exit the building after 20 years,” said House Chief Clerk Dave Reddecliff, who signed off on the deal.

The House broke its contract for printers and copiers with Xerox. The company, clearly upset at losing the business, took the rare step of sending a letter to all 203 members alerting them to the $5 million it will cost taxpayers to prematurely sever the deal and asking them to reconsider.

“We’re eating $5 million,” Reddecliff says matter-of-factly.