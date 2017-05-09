Colorado in focus: 8,000 state inmates have free tablets; cost of texts, calls, streaming media adds up

The Denver Post: 8,000 Colorado inmates have free tablets; cost of texts, calls, streaming media adds up

Until February, Andrew Stiern could only speak with his girlfriend on a phone in a prison day hall while 10 other inmates listened in and waited impatiently in line behind him.

Now the 29-year-old inmate can kick back in the limited privacy of his cell at Four Mile Correctional Center in Cañon City and call his girl on a new computer tablet anytime between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. He can also use the same device to listen to his favorite tunes from a streaming cache of 12 million songs, read books or play video games to his heart’s content.

About 8,000 Colorado inmates, including Stiern, are part of a pilot program for Inspire, a program of GLT Corp. that expects to eventually deliver tablets to more than 18,000 inmates in all 20 private and public prisons in Colorado and 1.8 million people jailed across the U.S. Inspire is designed to give inmates access to a wide range of media, including educational programming, but also creates a new revenue stream for GTL, which specializes in inmate telecommunications and payment systems.

ABC-7: Thousands potentially exposed to identity theft after county published sensitive information online

The Larimer County Clerk and Recorder’s office made sweeping changes to how it conducts business amid a Denver7 investigation, which revealed how officials had published sensitive information belonging to thousands of people online for months.

Among the records were child support liens, death certificates, and commercial lending filings. Many of them contained a variation of social security numbers and dates of birth — the types of information that would be valuable to identity thieves.

Early last week, the county clerk was hesitant to redact or remove the information from the online portal, but finalized changes on Friday. Though the sensitive records are no longer available online, the risk could remain for the people whose identities were exposed.

The Denver Post: Tensions mount in Colorado House as debate continues on charter school funding deal

The fate of a proposed compromise that could send more funding to charter schools was unclear Monday night as lawmakers in the Colorado House of Representatives battled over the issue.

The deal, months in the making but only made public during the final three days of this year’s legislative session, aims to put an end to a two year debate about whether school districts should share local tax increases with their charter schools.

A small coalition of House Democrats threatened to upend the deal — which must clear a voice vote by midnight Monday or it will die — and demanded the House take up a separate larger spending bill required to fund the state’s public schools.

Times-Call: Judge dismisses AG’s lawsuit over Boulder County’s oil, gas moratorium

A Boulder District Court judge has dismissed the Colorado attorney general’s lawsuit that had sought the court to order Boulder County to stop enforcing its oil and gas moratorium.

Boulder County’s moratorium on accepting and processing new applications for oil and gas development in unincorporated parts of the county— the latest in a series of moratoriums the county originally imposed in February 2012 — expired May 1.

The Boulder County Attorney’s Office then filed a motion to dismiss the complaints that the Attorney General’s Office, the Colorado Oil and Gas Association and the American Petroleum Institute had made in their challenges of the legality of the county’s moratorium.

Boulder County stated in its filing that since the moratorium had “expired by its own terms” on May 1, “the case is moot” and the district court therefore “lacks subject matter jurisdiction.”