Florida in focus: Legislature passes $82.4 billion budget; is veto coming?

Miami Herald: Legislature passes $82.4 billion budget; is veto coming?

The budget Gov. Rick Scott didn’t want to see is heading for his desk.

Three days behind schedule, the Florida Legislature finally voted out an $82.4 billion budget late Monday that gives the Republican governor none of his three biggest priorities, has just a fraction of the tax cuts he sought and is almost guaranteed to incur the wrath of his veto pen.

State legislators know the risk they face in sending Scott a budget devoid of any of his biggest priorities. He asked for $100 million for tourism marketing; they gave him $25 million. He asked for $85 million in job incentives to lure businesses to Florida; they gave him zero. He asked for $200 million to speed up work on rebuilding the leaking dike around Lake Okeechobee; they gave him nothing.

Yet Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, said he’s hopeful Scott will sign the budget. He noted that lawmakers approved some of the governor’s education priorities, such as funding Bright Futures scholarships and increasing access to charter schools.

Sun Sentinel: Florida lawmakers approve dramatic charter school plan

The Republican-controlled Florida Legislature on Monday narrowly approved a sweeping education bill that would steer more money to privately run charter schools, require recess in elementary schools, and tinker with the state’s oft-criticized standardized testing system.

The legislation, which was a top priority for House Speaker Richard Corcoran, barely edged out of the Florida Senate on a 20-18 vote where some Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the measure. Corcoran said that the changes are even more dramatic than the A+ plan put in by former Gov. Jeb Bush nearly two decades ago that created the state’s first voucher program and created the state’s current school grading system.

“It is the greatest public school bill in the history of Florida,” Corcoran said after the bill was sent to Gov. Rick Scott.

Bay News 9: Spirit Airlines sues pilots’ union as hundreds of passengers stranded

Spirit Airlines and its pilots are in a legal showdown and that has caused hundreds of flights to be canceled throughout South Florida. That is causing major delays for those trying to get out of town.

It was a different story on Monday in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport where hundreds of people were stranded as nine flights were canceled.

At the moment, Spirit Airlines and the pilots’ union Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) are at odds over labor negotiations.

Spirit claims the pilots are intentionally slowing operations and refusing to fly to influence the outcome of the negotiation.

On Monday, Spirit Airlines filed a lawsuit against the ALPA, the ALPA Master Executive Council of Spirit pilots and individual officers, members and committee members of the MEC.

Florida Today: Brevard economy grows rosier with news jobs, housing

Medical Data Systems Inc., headquartered in Vero Beach, is expanding its presence in Melbourne with a second operation and plans to hire up to 300 people.

The medical billing collection company considered making the expansion of its call center operation in Indian River County but that area’s more seasonal labor force was considered problematic so the decision was made to enlarge its Space Coast footprint. The pay range for the positions range from $32,000 to $60,000 a year.

“After months of market analysis and consideration we have determined that the Melbourne community offers a diverse and highly qualified workforce,” said Rick Masterson, president of MDS. “This new call center will provide additional resources to maximize recovery efforts and collect additional revenue owed to our clients, for services they have already provided; and do so, as quickly as possible.”