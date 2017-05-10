Pennsylvania in focus: Senate and Gov. Wolfe battle over vetoes in state Supreme Court ruling

The Morning Call: Senate and Gov. Wolfe battle over vetoes in state Supreme Court hearing

A herald in tights? A sealed proclamation? A government website? A 3 a.m. tweet?

Which method must a governor use to inform the public and Legislature that a veto has been issued in the 21st century?

That question — plus a justice’s ominous warning about the legality of the Legislature’s budgeting process — dominated a state Supreme Court hearingTuesday.

Under a lower court decision, the governor now can use line-item vetoes to eliminate specific spending earmarks lawmakers put into the fiscal code, a separate budget bill that dictates formulas and other rules for how some taxpayer money is to be spent in the annual appropriation.

Philladelphia Inquirer: Philly DA Williams faces more federal corruption charges

Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams spent more than $10,000 in campaign donations on massages, facials, and pricey dinners for himself and a girlfriend, prosecutors said Tuesday as they added corruption charges to their case against him less than a month before his trial.

Most of the expenses detailed in a 29-count superseding indictment were incurred at the Union League on South Broad Street and at Williams’ gym a block away, the Sporting Club at the Bellevue. The district attorney has made no secret for years that he paid his membership dues to both clubs out of his campaign coffers, arguing that the payments were legal under the state’s relatively loose campaign-finance laws.

The new allegations added to the portrait investigators have sought to paint since March of Williams as a man who lived beyond his means on other people’s money.

The Patriot-News: Woman quits because she didn’t get a raise; now she can’t get unemployment compensation

A woman who quit because she didn’t get a raise when her job title was changed can’t get unemployment compensation, either, a Commonwealth Court panel ruled Tuesday.

Simply put, dissatisfaction with your pay is not enough of a “necessitous and compelling” reason to quit that will enable you to get jobless aid after you walk out the door, Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer wrote in the state court’s opinion.

That rule, she found, applies to the case of Daa’iyah Wallace.

Wallace appealed to Commonwealth Court when the state Unemployment Compensation Board of Review refused to award her unemployment comp after she ditched her data entry job in March 2016.

Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: Proposal would end exemptions to Pennsylvania smoking ban

Supporters of a proposed ban on indoor smoking in Pennsylvania say cultural changes could help the proposal become law where past attempts failed.

The plan, introduced by Rep. Matthew Baker, R-Tioga County, is more stringent than a similar proposal that was introduced in the House in 2015 but never received a vote. Baker’s proposal would eliminate all exemptions to the 2008 Clean Indoor Air Act, which lets individual bars, casinos, clubs and hotels allow smoking under certain conditions.

The 2015 proposal faltered after members of the House Health Committee amended it to let people smoke at casinos and private clubs. The amendments, which would have preserved support of the casinos and the tax revenue they generate, alienated a group of health-focused organizations that had been some of the measure’s strongest supporters, said lawmakers and the organizations.