Colorado in focus: Colorado gave hospitals $6.4 billion. So why did insurance rates still increase?

The Denver Post: Colorado gave hospitals $6.4 billion. So why did insurance rates still increase?

Eight years ago, Colorado created a program to give hospitals more money to cover uncompensated costs on the promise it would lower insurance rates for all.

The state’s hospitals received $6.4 billion since then to cover charity care and unpaid bills from indigent patients — all money intended to reduce the cost-shift to people with private insurance.

But private payers — which make up the majority of Colorado — never saw the benefits trickle down.

The latest state figures show patients with private insurance paid $1.58 for every $1 of medical care at hospitals in 2015, an increase from the $1.55 rate before the program took effect.

Colorado Sentinel: Colorado Republicans block nation’s first oil-gas well-mapping requirement

Colorado Republicans used a late-night filibuster Monday to block a first-of-its-kind requirement that oil and gas producers provide the locations of all their gas lines.

Democrats who rule the House were planning to pass the bill before midnight, their deadline to get it to the governor’s desk before the Legislature concludes work for the year.

But the chamber’s 28 Republicans successfully extended debate, saying the mapping requirement isn’t needed and wouldn’t improve public safety.

ABC-7: Clerk whose website exposed Social Security numbers says public needs go take responsibility

The county clerk whose website published thousands of public records containing sensitive information like names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth said the public needs to take responsibility for monitoring their own personal information posted online.

Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Angela Myers spoke to the county’s board of commissioners about the website Tuesday morning, a day after Denver7 Investigates revealed the sensitive information was available for anyone to download for months.

“The tenor of what you put on was more tabloid-ish rather than really helping the situation, even for the public,” Myers told Denver7 after the meeting. “You didn’t explain that the public record is there for a purpose and it’s used for commerce every day.”

FOX 31: Are more homeless people moving to Denver for legal weed?

Denver’s homeless population is growing at a steady pace, but one of the state’s leading experts on homelessness says the legalization of marijuana is not the main reason more people are moving to Colorado.

Don Burnes is the founder and co-chair of the Burnes Center on Poverty and Homelessness at the University of Denver’s School of Social Work.

He says the proof can be found by asking Denver’s homeless where they come from.

“The data we have, it’s not great data, but the only data we have that addresses this suggests that really isn’t the case,” Burnes said.