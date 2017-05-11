Wisconsin in focus: State Senate OKs ending work permits for 16- and 17-year-olds

Wisconsin State Journal: State Senate OKs ending work permits for 16- and 17-year-olds

The state Senate has sent Gov. Scott Walker a bill removing the requirement for 16- and 17-year-olds to obtain permits signed by their parent or guardian in order to work.

The bill passed the Senate on a 20-12 party-line vote. It passed the state Assembly last week.

Walker’s office did not immediately respond Wednesday to an inquiry about whether he will sign it.

Tourism and business groups support the bill, while labor groups such as the state AFL-CIO oppose it.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Senate leader Scott Fitzgerald offers tolls, more borrowing for Wisconsin roads

The state would consider tolling to pay for roads in the long term while taking out loans in the short term and then paying them off with money now used for schools and health care, under a plan laid out by the Senate’s top leader Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) said that he saw little support for an Assembly Republican plan to increase taxes on gasoline to help lower state borrowing and a shortfall in road funding, citing Gov. Scott Walker’s firm opposition to a tax increase.

Instead, the state should borrow an undisclosed sum of money and then pay it off using sales and income taxes — dollar streams that typically go for education and health programs — rather than the gasoline tax, which is the state’s largest source of road funding, Fitzgerald said.

WISN 12: New sales tax proposed to fund more Milwaukee police officers

It could cost people a little more money to make purchases in the city of Milwaukee if one alderman has his way.

Alderman Bob Donovan, of the city’s 8th district, is proposing a new half-cent sales tax to fund additional police officers, firefighters and other public safety resources.

Donovan believes $40 million could be raised from the new tax.

“That would go a long way in insuring much higher level of safety (and) pay for the officers that we’ve cut over the years. It would also help the fire department,” Donovan said.

WKOW 27: Verona road businesses, commuters caught up in ongoing GOP transportation stalemate

Republicans seem no closer to an agreement on transportation funding, leaving local business owners holding their breath as they hope money to complete the Verona Road construction project is part of the final 2017-19 state budget.

If the money winds up being there – as Governor Scott Walker proposed in his original transportation budget – the third and final phase of the project will be completed by 2020.

“I think most of the businesses will tell you, if they know and if there’s some certainty about that finish line they can plan accordingly,” said Cynthia Jagge, project manager for the Verona Road Business Coalition. “They can make adjustments and things and they can navigate through it.”