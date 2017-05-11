Pennsylvania in focus: Trump holds on to Pa. base in latest poll

The Patriot News: Trump holds on to Pa. base in latest poll, but will he give Dems the midterm election?

The answers were on Addie Hickson’s clipboard all along.

As an 80-year-old volunteer and northeast Philadelphia resident, she knew Democrats were doomed when a good day on the campaign trail meant getting a handful of voters registered.

“We’d be lucky if we got three people,” Hickson said. “Everyone came out for Obama because he was the first black president. We can’t get that enthusiasm anymore with people.”

Instead, she saw all that enthusiasm go to the unlikely Republican candidate. Now past his 100-day milestone, President Donald Trump still has that enthusiasm.

A poll released Thursday morning by Franklin & Marshall College shows Trump is still holding onto the supporters who got him elected, and his approval rating has slightly increased to 37 percent – a 5-point bump from 32 percent in February.

Philadelphia Inquirer: Pa. voters’ view on marijuana: Legalize it, dude

Pennsylvania voters have done a sharp about-face on marijuana, with a majority, 56 percent, now saying the drug should be legal, according to the latest Franklin and Marshall Poll, being released Thursday.

Just under two years ago, 54 percent of F&M poll respondents were opposed to legalizing pot, with 40 percent in favor. And when the college first asked about the issue in a 2006 poll, just 22 percent thought recreational pot use should be permitted.

“It’s a fast attitudinal change,” said pollster G. Terry Madonna. “There is a growing cultural acceptance of marijuana use. Maybe it’s inevitable.”

Eight states and the District of Columbia have eliminated penalties for personal use and possession of small amounts of pot, while 19 states have decriminalized the drug by reducing punishments

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Hillman’s $800 million fortune will largely benefit Pittsburgh

When Henry L. Hillman began his estate planning 50 years ago, his goals were to provide first for his family, and then for his foundations.

The billionaire Pittsburgh financier who died last month at age 98 appears to have achieved that with his will, which is set to distribute an estimated $800 million fortune among 14 philanthropies maintained by the Hillman family — with the vast majority of the money targeted for the fund that supports initiatives in southwestern Pennsylvania.

With the $800 million gift from his estate, the combined assets of the family foundations will jump from $435 million to $1.2 billion, pushing Hillman into the ranks of Pittsburgh’s biggest philanthropies.

The Morning Call: House changes ‘Real ID’ bill, putting Pennsylvania in tough spot to meet federal terrorism controls

Pennsylvanians could face airline travel bans after the Legislature altered a bill Wednesday that would have paved the way for new state driver’s licenses that comply with federal anti-terrorism protocols.

The Republican-controlled House voted along near party lines to amend a Senate bill that would have let PennDOT create a new driver’s license to match requirements of a 2005 federal law known as the Real ID Act. The Senate bill would have repealed a 2012 law prohibiting PennDOT from complying with Real ID over lawmakers’ cost concerns and fear the federal government was overstepping its authority by creating a national identification card.