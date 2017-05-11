Florida in focus: Gov. Scott ready for budget with ‘surgical but massive’ vetoes

Miami Herald: Gov. Scott ready for budget with ‘surgical but massive’ vetoes

Gov. Rick Scott keeps a veto pen on his desk, but considering his total frustration with the 2017 Legislature, it looks more like a machete.

Now the question is whether he’s willing to use it.

Ignored by his fellow Republicans, Scott is considering massive line-item vetoes in the new $82.4 billion budget. He’s also considering something more drastic: a veto of the entire budget, which hasn’t happened in 25 years.

“I haven’t decided,” Scott said in Washington Wednesday. “I’ll do what I’ve done the last six years. I’ll look at what’s good for the state and I’ll make the decisions. … This political process is not what I’m worried about. I’m worried about the people I represent.”

Sun Sentinel: Florida Gov. Scott to lead Super PAC that aims to help GOP

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is taking charge of a Super PAC whose goal is to rebrand the Republican Party and help President Donald Trump.

Scott on Wednesday became chairman of NewRepublican.org, which was founded by Republican strategist Alex Castellanos. Scott’s former chief of staff and 2014 campaign manager Melissa Stone will serve as executive director. Castellanos will the organization’s senior adviser.

Scott said in a statement that one of the goals will to be help Trump “force real change upon a political system and a city that hates change.” He also contends that the organization will appeal and target younger voters, as well as Hispanic voters.

Tallahassee Democrat: Key issues in Scott’s hands now

The House and Senate began this year’s 60-day legislative session with vastly different positions, most of which appeared settled by the time lawmakers adjourned Monday night.

But the Legislature left Tallahassee without agreeing on a gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe or a policy governing the use of medical marijuana.

The details of major issues that stood between the House and Senate were hashed out behind closed doors by House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron as they negotiated next year’s proposed $83 billion budget.

Tampa Bay Times: Here’s the latest thing Jeff Vinik is doing to make Tampa a magnet for urban development

Could Tampa become a major hub people flock to for the best and brightest urban development ideas?

The owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning and a leader of one of the biggest urban redevelopment efforts in the nation, Jeff Vinik today is announcing he will personally partner with New York-based Dreamit to bring its high-end business accelerator and about ten elite startups specializing in urban technology to Tampa this fall.

If successful, the partnership has high hopes it could help Tampa grow to become a regional, if not international mecca for innovative urban technology and development.