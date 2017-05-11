Colorado in focus: ‘Historic’ Colorado charter school funding measure headed for governor’s signature

Denver Post: ‘Historic’ Colorado charter school funding measure headed for governor’s signature

A bipartisan charter school funding bill that backers termed “historic” is headed for Gov. John Hickenlooper’s signature after passing the State Senate Wednesday.

House Bill 1375, first introduced Monday, requires school districts to develop a plan by the 2019-20 school year to equitably share voter-approved tax increases — called mill levy overrides — with charter schools.

Backers of the bill say it is the first of its kind passed in the United States and helps equalize funding of Colorado’s traditional public schools and its less-conventional charter schools.

Fox 31: Lawmakers fund hospitals and roads, defund energy office before adjourning

The 2017 General Assembly session ended Wednesday after a dramatic day of last-minute bills.

The most consequential action was perhaps the funding of hospitals and roads.

SB 267 provides $1.8 billion for transportation and eliminates the $500 million cuts to hospitals that once threatened some closures.

Lawmakers did not raise sales taxes as previously proposed, but instead came up with the revenue by reclassifying the hospital provider fee, mortgaging state buildings, raising marijuana taxes and increasing Medicaid co-payments.

Google tools generated $2.9B in economic activity in Colorado last year, tech giant says

Some 40,000 Colorado businesses and nonprofits that use Google’s online advertising tools helped generate economic activity worth $2.88 billion in 2016, according to the tech giant’s latest economic impact report released today.

Colorado’s Google activity dwarfs that of most its neighbors, with New Mexico registering at $99.3 million, Wyoming at $173 million and Kansas at $1.35 billion. Only Utah outpaced Colorado in the region, with economic activity measuring $3.34 billion.

And, of course, it’s a drop in the bucket compared to California businesses, whose economic activity — essentially the revenue companies generate by selling ads and products via websites and search — generated $51 billion.

Colorado marijuana sales top $131M, set record in March 2017

The Colorado cannabis industry’s unbridled growth hasn’t waned — in fact, it’s still setting records.

The state’s licensed marijuana shops captured nearly $132 million of recreational and medical cannabis sales in March, according to The Cannabist’s extrapolations of state sales tax data made public Tuesday.

The monthly sales haul of $131.7 million sets a new record for Colorado’s relatively young legal marijuana industry, besting the previous high of $127.8 million set last September, The Cannabist’s calculations show. It’s the tenth consecutive month that sales have topped $100 million.

Sales tax revenue generated for the state during March was $22.9 million, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.