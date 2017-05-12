Pennsylvania in focus: Disbanding of municipalities a tough sell

Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: Disbanding of municipalities a tough sell

Local pride loomed large as some of Allegheny County’s municipalities expressed reservations Thursday about a proposal that would allow them to disincorporate and rely on the county to provide government services.

Greg Jakub, the mayor of Wilmerding, which last year contracted with the county for police coverage, said he is proud of the job the borough does plowing roads in the winter.

Springdale Mayor Ken Lloyd said he had concerns about “turning the reigns over to county government.”

John Fetterman, the mayor of Braddock, said it’s his borough identity and independence that has allowed the gutted steel town to improve.

Philadelphia Inquirer: Tension at the top of Pa. politics; What’s behind Stack-Wolf split

In style and substance, Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. Mike Stack couldn’t be any more different.

Where Wolf is reserved, Stack has a taste for the theatrical. Where the governor built his resume on running a multimillion-dollar family business in central Pennsylvania, Stack hails from a long-entrenched political family from Northeast Philadelphia.

Wolf comes off as studious. Stack, a card-carrying member of the Screen Actors Guild, likes to throw the political equivalent of glitter onto the staid, everyday workings of government.

The two Democrats are supposed to be a team, and next year, a political ticket. But their painfully distant, arranged marriage is on the brink.

Erie Times-News: Erie schools seek state bailout

High-level visitors from Harrisburg will make their way through the Erie School District again on Friday.

The district hopes they will leave with a realization that the district needs more state funding, particularly for building improvements to Central Career & Technical School and Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy.

The visitors will be the 13 members of the state Senate Education Committee, as well as state Education Secretary Pedro Rivera.

Starting at noon in Central’s library, the committee will hold a 2-hour public hearing on the Erie School District’s budget crisis and the state’s attempt to help by placing the district in what is known as financial watch status in July.

Rivera and district officials are among those scheduled to testify at the hearing. District spokeswoman Daria Devlin said that, before the hearing, the senators and other officials are scheduled to tour Collegiate and Central, where a number of areas are in need of repair.

ABC-27: Federal cleanup funds denied to Pennsylvania for March snow

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that President Donald Trump has denied a request for a federal disaster declaration to help offset costs of a snowstorm that hit the northeastern part of the state quite hard in March.

Wolf made the request earlier this month to seek federal funding to local, county and state governments, as well as eligible non-profits through the public assistance program.

The request cited costs to local municipalities that significantly exceeded their snow removal budgets, transportation issues associated with road closures, and resources needed in response to the storm.