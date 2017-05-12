Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin taxpayers would save $2.7 billion under GOP plan

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin taxpayers would save $2.7 billion under GOP plan

Most taxpayers in Wisconsin would see some savings under an Assembly GOP tax cut package and upper-income earners — those who currently pay the most income taxes — would eventually save $1 billion, a new analysis has found.

The report from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau found that along with other policy changes, the flat income tax proposed in the Republican plan would cut taxes by a net amount of $2.7 billion by 2029 — the year it would be fully phased in.

More than one-third of those tax cuts — or just over $1 billion — would go to taxpayers earning $300,000 or more a year.

WMTV-15: Lawmakers push for college free speech bill

Just this past fall, protests erupted on campus as Ben Shapiro, a conservative columnist, gave a lecture at the UW-Madison.

A bill being proposed in the state legislature would include a range of punishments for students or faculty members who disrupt any type of speech from happening.

“Somebody has to start the discussion and say reasonable and respectful should be for everyone, and if it can’t be on a college campus I don’t know where else it can be,” said Robin Vos, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker.

Vos is one of the bill’s chief sponsors. Speaker Vos and Representative Jesse Kramer want to make sure everyone on University of Wisconsin campuses have a right to hear opinions from all sides.

Wisconsin Journal: Lawmakers seek oversight of veterans trust fund

The Legislature’s budget committee called Thursday for more legislative oversight of the Wisconsin veterans trust fund after an audit showed $55 million was transferred to the fund from the veterans home at King while $20 million worth of maintenance needs were delayed.

The Joint Finance Committee unanimously supported the move, which would require the department to notify the committee of a fund transfer and allow members to object within 14 days, prompting a vote by the full committee.

Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, committee co-chairwoman, said she supported the additional oversight because “it’s important to our vets to make sure that the transfers are valid and are transparent.”

WKOW-27: Fitzgerald opposes separate road bills

Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he opposes separating road funding from the state budget because it will be more difficult to reach a deal and only “muddy the funding picture.”

Fitzgerald on Thursday came out against the idea after the Republican co-chairs of the budget committee said they were considering it.

Fitzgerald says it is “challenging enough to gather member support for one budget bill.