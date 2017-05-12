Colorado in focus: ADA lawsuit begins to fall apart; attorney could face sanctions

ABC-7: ADA lawsuit begins to fall apart; attorney could face sanctions

One of the plaintiffs involved in the waves of disability lawsuits that have targeted the Southwest admitted under oath her cases were, in part, malicious and abusive.

Alyssa Carton, who filed 99 cases against businesses alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, appeared in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque on Thursday. The hearing was to determine if she qualified for a waiver that would allow her to avoid prepayment of court fees, which amount to roughly $40,000.

Carton was originally set to appear last week, but skipped the hearing. She told the judge Thursday that she had “panicked” and had lied about her city bus breaking down.

During the hearing, which lasted several hours, Carton admitted that she signed a confidential agreement with a company called Litigation Management and Financial Services. She also initially told the judge she did not receive $50 for each case she filed, which is contrary to what she told Denver7 Investigator Ryan Luby and journalists in New Mexico and Arizona.

The Denver Post: Colorado governor, Republicans spar over energy office cuts after session ends

session” since he took office, Gov. John Hickenlooper expressed bewilderment at the deal that got away.

“To be honest, I couldn’t believe the two sides would allow Colorado to be the first state in the western U.S. without an energy office,” Hickenlooper told reporters at a Thursday press briefing.

With hours to go until the clock ran out on the 2017 legislative session Wednesday, lawmakers hit an impasse on a measure to renew $3.1 million in funding for the Colorado Energy Office, which is now set to lapse on July 1.

The late breakdown in talks marred what was otherwise universally hailed as an especially productive session, with the split legislature coming together to approve major bipartisan deals on hospital funding, charter schools, transportation and construction defects litigation.

Greeley Tribune: More tuition increases on the horizon for University of Northern Colorado students

Undergraduate students at University of Northern Colorado may need to brace for another increase to the cost of their education, this one more than $850.

School officials recommended a 6.8 percent tuition increase and a 23.1 percent hike in capital fees for students Wednesday morning during a Finance and Audit Committee meeting. The proposed changes also include a nearly 2 percent increase to room and board costs.

The UNC Board of Trustees will have to vote on the increases, which will be part of the 2017-18 budget in June.

Governor may call special session of Legislature to deal with unfinished business

Gov. John Hickenlooper is considering calling the Colorado Legislature back into a special session to deal with topics that he felt it didn’t address thoroughly enough, particularly transportation funding and the soon-to-be-shuttered Colorado Energy Office.

The Democratic governor said Thursday at a media briefing that he will take the weekend to consider whether to bring legislators back, but that he already has told several members of the House and Senate that they should not plan vacations this month. The announcement comes just one day after the adjournment of the 2017 session.

Hickenlooper has called a special session just once in his seven years in office — in 2012, after the Legislature filibustered to death a civil-unions bill on its penultimate day.