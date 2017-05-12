Tampa Bay Tribune: Business priorities struggled with this year’s Florida Legislature

It was a bad year for business in the Florida Legislature.

At the top of the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s agenda was a plea to change the state’s workers compensation system. The National Federation of Independent Businesses of Florida once again made cutting business rent taxes a top priority. And Associated Industries of Florida put opposition to cutting job incentive programs and tourism marketing on their first page of the legislative priorities guide at the start of the year.

The answer to all three from the Legislature was clear.

No.

Miami Herald: Florida might force Miami-Dade to cut tolls; expect rebates to end, too

Tolls on Miami-Dade expressways could drop 5 percent under legislation awaiting Gov. Rick Scott’s signature, and that might mean the end of yearly rebate checks for the county’s biggest toll payers.

The law backed by Miami-Dade legislators drew praise from anti-toll activists, since it mandates lower toll rates on five expressways and requires the county’s toll authority to surrender parts of it vast cash coffers for use on rail and bus projects.

“When someone takes a child to school or goes to work, it shouldn’t cost them $10 a day,” said Rep. Bryan Avila, R-Hialeah, who sponsored the bill passed May 5. Tolls “are certainly becoming a financial burden on the community as a whole.”

U.S. News: Former Florida Congresswoman likely going to jail for a long time

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

The Thursday verdict came after prosecutors outlined a pattern of fraud by the 70-year-old Brown and her top aide that included using hundreds of thousands of dollars from the One Door for Education Foundation for lavish parties, trips and shopping excursions.

She was convicted of 18 of the 22 charges against her, including lying on her taxes and on her congressional financial disclosure forms.

It was the final act in the downfall of Brown, who had represented the Florida district that included Jacksonville since 1993. Brown, a Democrat, was one of the first three African Americans to be elected to Congress from Florida since Reconstruction.