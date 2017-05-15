Pennsylvania in focus: Gov. Tom Wolf says DNC convention surplus should have gone to taxpayers

NBC 10: Pennsylvania Governor: Convention Surplus Should Have Gone to Taxpayers

Gov. Tom Wolf says the committee that raised public and private money to put on last summer’s Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia should have returned surplus funds to the taxpayers rather than handing out staff bonuses and grants.

The Legislature provided $10 million for the event, and some lawmakers voiced displeasure upon finding out that the host committee gave nearly $1 million in bonuses for staff members as well as grants for Philadelphia schools and nonprofits. The bonuses were disclosed in a Jan. 31 Federal Election Commission filing.

“I am disappointed that when the host committee discovered there was a surplus, the first call was not to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to discuss returning the money to the taxpayers,” said Gov. Wolf.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Summit urges cities to plan now for shared transportation system

Gabe Klein experienced a prelude of what he expects urban living to be like in the U.S. in the not-too-distant future during a year-end trip to Stockholm and Amsterdam:

In two weeks of travel with his wife, two young children and an au pair, the group was in a taxi for about four minutes. The rest of the time, they used public transportation, biked, shared rides with others or walked.

Pushed by the development of self-driving vehicles, Mr. Klein said, that type of shared transportation model is quickly working its way here. He sees it as an opportunity for American cities to remake a system developed primarily for cars after World War II.

Philadelphia Inquirer: City study: Scarier the better when it comes to collection notices

Attention, Philadelphians: Your city government is conducting experiments to better understand how to get you to react.

As part of an effort to use human behavior to inform how City Hall reaches residents, a group led by Mayor Kenney’s policy team conducted three studies, the results of which were made available last week.

The team: Director of Policy Anjali Chainani, Assistant Director of Policy Yuan Huang, and Policy Analyst Nandi O’Connor. They run GovLabPHL, which connects volunteer researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and Swarthmore College with various city departments. In its first round of testing, GovLabPHL worked with the city’s Revenue Department, Indego bike share, and a summer jobs program.

Some of the experiments may seem simple, but they are shaping how departments go about mail and email campaigns to maximize responses and participation.

Morning Call: Job alert: Business needs more numbers crunchers

A study by the job search website Glass Door declared the data scientist as the No. 1 job for 2017.

It’s no wonder. The technology of today has allowed companies to collect more data than ever before, but without specialized staff to review and make sense of big data, problems go unsolved, trends unseen and companies miss an opportunity to take action.

Enter the Muhlenberg College Wescoe School of Continuing Education, where administrators heeded the call from industry and developed a new data analytics certificate program kicking off this fall.

“Many organizations know there is a treasure there waiting to be explored and they just don’t have the people to do it,” said Philip Howe, director of accelerated programs and an instructor at Wescoe School.