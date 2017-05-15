Florida in focus: Charter students, especially minorities, score better on Florida tests, report finds

Miami Herald: Charter students, especially minorities, score better on Florida tests, report finds

Few issues in education inspire more debate than the issue of charter schools vs. traditional public schools. And few places is that debate more heated — or more partisan — than in Florida.

Charter school proponents argue that publicly funded, privately managed schools offer a better alternative in areas with low-performing neighborhood schools. Detractors say charters are bleeding traditional public schools of funding and aren’t subjected to the same level of oversight, allowing some to squander public funds and let down students.

In what is sure to spark more controversy, the Florida Department of Education recently released a report showing that the state’s charter school students outperformed their peers on a host of standardized tests. In most subjects and for most age groups, a greater percentage of charter students passed state tests than their peers at traditional public schools, according to the department’s analysis of more than 4.2 million test scores from the 2015-2016 school year.

Tallahassee Democrat: Politics vs principles: Legislators split on pay raise

Rep. Loranne Ausley said it is among the most difficult decisions she faced in a nine-year legislative career.

“I never thought I would be in this position, (torn) to vote up or down on a pay raise,” the Tallahassee legislator told her colleagues during floor debate on a benefits package for state employees.

“Insulting,” declared Rep. Ramon Alexander, D-Tallahassee, about the $1,400 increase for most state workers tied to changes in their health insurance and pension plans.

Ausley and Alexander voted against a pay raise for more than 22,000 of their Leon, Gadsden, Wakulla neighbors. They argued the proposal for a 3.5 percent pay raise carried far too many long-term risks to the state insurance plan and would undermine the Florida Retirement System’s solvency.

WWSB-7: Governor: Tourists still coming to Florida in record numbers

A record number of tourists are coming to Florida says Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott on Monday will visit Miami’s Jungle Island where he will announce that 31.1 million people visited the state during the first three months of the year. That’s a 2.5 percent jump over the same time period in 2016.

Nearly 113 million tourists – most of them from the U.S. – visited last year.

Scott, however, will warn that potential cuts to Florida’s tourism marketing agency could doom continued growth. State legislators recently voted to cut funding to Visit Florida by 67 percent.

Bay News 9: Daytona Beach homeowners protest squatters who claim adverse possession

A group of Daytona Beach homeowners are frustrated over what they call squatters taking up residence in abandoned homes and refusing to leave.

Pattie Houser says the house next door was vacant, until the so-called squatters moved in. Houser says they’re bad neighbors too, throwing loud parties.

“Seem to obviously be squatters,” Houser said. “We all called the police, everybody and our neighbors. And they produced some document that seemed to indicate they had a right to be there. And the police said we can’t do anything.”