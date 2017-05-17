Pennsylvania in focus: ‘My doctor didn’t even know there was an election today’

The Morning Call: Poll worker: ‘My doctor didn’t even know there was an election today’

Lehigh Valley voters trickled into polling sites Tuesday to nominate candidates in a primary election affecting mayoral and school board seats, Lehigh County’s top job and sundry other offices.

But even trickle might be too generous a description.

Five hours after the polls opened, a Bethlehem resident reported being just the 13th voter to cast a ballot. And in Allentown, only 31 votes had been cast at the Boys and Girls Club polling site by 1 p.m.

Shortly after 4 p.m., poll workers for Easton’s 10th Ward Eastern District said 38 of 471 voters showed up, good for an 8 percent turnout even though there was a competitive city council race in that part of town.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Sens. Toomey, Portman asked to find common ground to fix House’s health reform bill

U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, have staked out opposite positions on Medicaid, but now they’ve been tasked with finding a way forward.

They’re still looking for common ground, Mr. Toomey told Pennsylvania reporters in a conference call Tuesday.

Mr. Portman, who was not available for comment Tuesday, is among several expansion-state Republicans who want to protect Medicaid coverage.

Pennsylvania also is among the states that accepted funding under Obamacare to expand Medicaid coverage to poor able-bodied adults. Obamacare fully funded expansion coverage for two years and 90 percent of the cost thereafter.

Philadelphia Inquirer: Philly refiners decry pipeline’s proposed changes

The operator of a pipeline that wants to shut out Philadelphia refiners from the Pittsburgh market says that cross-state fuel deliveries have plunged by more than two-thirds since 2014, justifying its proposal to halt the pipeline’s westbound flow in central Pennsylvania.

Buckeye Partners LP released data on Tuesday depicting a dramatic decline in traffic on its Laurel pipeline ahead of two scheduled hearings on its proposal to partly reverse the pipeline’s flow, effectively cutting Philadelphia refiners off from Western Pennsylvania.

Buckeye said fuel deliveries on its pipeline from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh declined from more than 90,000 barrels per day in 2014 to under 30,000 barrels per day in 2017, underscoring a fundamental shift in fuel markets as Midwestern refiners expand into the Pittsburgh market. Buckeye wants to repurpose part of the 350-mile Laurel pipeline to give Midwestern refiners more access to Western Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: Western Pennsylvania heading in right direction, poll says

Most Pittsburghers own at least one Terrible Towel, believe the region’s sports culture is its biggest draw and think Western Pennsylvania is moving in the right direction, according to Allstate Corp.’s Renewal Poll.

The poll found that residents are optimistic, describe the area as “proud” and “resilient” and believe technology and health care industries will drive the new economy. They also want to preserve existing historic landmarks.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said he wasn’t surprised.