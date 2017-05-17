Colorado in focus: ‘Race to the Raise’ competition offers venture capital to Denver startups

ABC-7: ‘Race to the Raise’ competition offers venture capital to Denver startups

Denver is home to a growing technology and startup scene and the city wants to help some of the area’s young companies get off the ground.

The Denver Office of Economic Development started taking applications for its “Race to the Raise” program Monday.

The competition will pitch local startups against each other for the chance to win extra funding.

In order to qualify, a company needs to have raised at least $250,000 in capital but no more than $4 million and it must either be located in or planning to relocate to Denver. Startups also need to show a plan for job creation and economic growth.

The Denver Post: Jeffco schools to pay new superintendent Jason Glass highest base salary in Colorado

All five members of the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday afternoon to name Jason Glass the new superintendent of Colorado’s second-largest school district, awarding him a $265,000-a-year pay package — the highest base salary of any superintendent in the state.

“It’s time for us to set a new course,” said board member Brad Rupert to a mostly full room at district headquarters in Golden.

The reception in the room for Glass — steady applause and a standing ovation — couldn’t have been more different than what greeted outgoing superintendent Dan McMinimee when he took the same job three years ago under a completely different board. That night in 2014, people in the audience derided McMinimee for what they claimed was a lack of experience and credentials, and two members of the board voted against hiring him.

NBC-9: Organizers behind Denver’s first tiny homes village looking for volunteers

After four years of planning, the empty lot at the intersection of 38th Ave. and Walnut St. in the RiNo Art District is becoming a place for 14 people who’ve experienced homelessness to live.

Colorado Village Collaboration is establishing Denver’s first tiny homes village.

A prototype for the homes was delivered earlier this week. Now crews are getting the site ready for construction of 10 more homes.

“We’re going to have 11 8-by-12 foot structures,” Cole Chandler, a CVC organizer, said. “It’s 96 square feet with a 3-by-8 foot front porch. So, 24 more square feet there.”

The only problem is that the group behind the project needs more help to build the homes. Organizers will start work Saturday at 8 a.m.

Colorado Springs Independent: District 11 will ask voters again for a tax increase in November

After failure at the polls last fall, Colorado Springs School District 11 — the region’s biggest — will try again in November to push through a property tax increase to fund everything from staff pay to building improvements.

The district will not resubmit a debt measure, however, after voters told district officials that seeing two measures on the ballot seemed “confusing and greedy,” says D-11 spokesperson Devra Ashby.

The result? The bond issue failed by a 48-52 margin, while the tax hike went down by less than a 2 percent gap.

This time, D-11 supporters hope things will be different. They’ll focus on only the tax hike (mill levy override) and are putting together a new campaign team to push a measure that would give D-11 $42 million more in property taxes to fund operations and capital improvements. That’s larger than last year’s ask of $27 million.