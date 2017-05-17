Wisconsin in focus: Republican lawmakers seek to ease phosphorus regulations

Wisconsin State Journal: Republican lawmakers seek to ease phosphorus regulations
A group of 31 Republican state lawmakers are calling for the federal government to help ease regulations of phosphorus discharge into lakes and streams, saying complying with the standards is too expensive for small municipalities.
The standards for phosphorus discharge, which can cause unnatural weed and algae growth in public waterways, were adopted in 2010 by the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board after eight years of scientific review and input from environmental, agricultural and municipal groups.
The state was among the first in the nation to adopt specific, measurable standards for how much phosphorus could be released into state waters.
The Capital Times: Wisconsin budget committee approves changes to release of sexually violent offenders
Violent sex offenders being released back into the community could no longer be sent to another county under a provision added to the state budget by the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Tuesday.
Counties would have more flexibility to determine where an offender would be placed under the motion, authored by Reps. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point.
The other Democrats on the Republican-led committee objected to the proposal’s inclusion in the budget, arguing it was a policy change that should go through the legislative hearing process. Shankland joined Republicans in voting 13-3 to approve the measure.
WKOW-27: Cookie factory producing again in Ripon
Cookies are coming back to Ripon.
The town west of Oshkosh was known as the Cookie Capital back in the day, when ‘Rippon Good’ cookies were made there.
The factory closed less than a year ago, just about the time that Signature Wafers of Long Island, New York was looking to expand.
About 30 people are back on the job as the new company starts production.
CBS-58: Lack of volunteer firefighters is putting major stress on Wisconsin’s fire departments
The best fire department response times happen when fire and EMS are sitting in the fire department waiting for a call. Germantown recently cut response in half by hiring more full-time staff to make sure someone is always around.
That is not an option for most departments in our state. Most are strictly volunteer and those volunteer departments are desperate for help.
“Back in, we’ll say, the Andy Griffith Days, Floyd the barber locked the barbershop and everyone ran to the fire station and they went to the fire.” Said Germantown Fire Chief Gary Weiss.