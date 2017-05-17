Wisconsin in focus: Republican lawmakers seek to ease phosphorus regulations

Wisconsin State Journal: Republican lawmakers seek to ease phosphorus regulations

WKOW-27: Cookie factory producing again in Ripon

Cookies are coming back to Ripon.

The town west of Oshkosh was known as the Cookie Capital back in the day, when ‘Rippon Good’ cookies were made there.

The factory closed less than a year ago, just about the time that Signature Wafers of Long Island, New York was looking to expand.

About 30 people are back on the job as the new company starts production.

CBS-58: Lack of volunteer firefighters is putting major stress on Wisconsin’s fire departments

The best fire department response times happen when fire and EMS are sitting in the fire department waiting for a call. Germantown recently cut response in half by hiring more full-time staff to make sure someone is always around.