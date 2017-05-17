Florida in focus: Marco Rubio for prez again?

Tampa Bay Times: Marco Rubio for prez again? And will Trump be on the 2020 ballot?

Marco Rubio wants to be president. He tried in 2016 and lost handily to a Republican he had described as “wholly unqualified” and a “con artist.” But even as President Trump seems to self destruct week after week, Rubio has been cautious about criticizing him. So will Rubio make another presidential run in 2020 — either a primary challenge against Trump or run for the office without Trump seeking reelection?

We asked more than 200 Florida political consultants, fundraisers, lobbyists, political scientists, and activists whether they expect Sen. Rubio to run for president in 2020, and nearly 44 percent said yes and 56 percent said no.

But what really reflects the extraordinary turmoil now engulfing the White House is how the Florida Insiders responded to the question of whether they expect Donald Trump will run for president in 2020. Nearly 45 percent said no, and 55 percent yes.

“Donald Trump will run for president in 2020…if his presidency makes it that far,” said a Republican.

Miami Herald: How profitable will medical-marijuana shops be? Very, says confidential pitch for investors

As differences over pot shop restrictions burned a medical marijuana bill to ashes in Tallahassee, one of Florida’s largest legal cannabis operators courted millions of dollars from new investors and touted a lucrative plan to open dozens of storefronts around the state.

A private equity firm’s confidential pitch deck obtained by the Miami Herald shows that only days ago Surterra Florida was seeking investors to buy a $10 million minority stake while also arguing against limits on the number of retail outlets any licensed operator can open. Some potential investors were lured with projections that show Surterra grossing $138 million in sales by 2021 thanks largely to the operation of 55 retail outlets — nearly four times the cap desired by the Florida Senate.

The numbers might not be exact, as both Surterra and The Costera Group warned that neither company verified or authorized the projections. But the sensitive documents shed rare light on an industry shrouded in secrecy and show how much money is riding on how — and whether — the state regulates the number of medical marijuana retail outlets following the passage of Amendment 2.

Herald-Tribune: Local lawmakers bracing for governor’s budget vetoes

With Gov. Rick Scott expected to make extensive use of his veto power in the wake of a legislative session in which his priorities were largely ignored, state lawmakers from Sarasota and Manatee counties are urging community leaders to contact Scott’s office and advocate for local budget earmarks.

“I think we need to be very vocal about what’s important to our community,” state Rep. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, told a group of local business leaders Tuesday at a lunch event recapping the 2017 legislative session.

Local lawmakers secured funding for a long list of projects identified as community priorities, including $3 million to improve River Road, $2.5 million to build the All Star Children’s foster care facility, $2.5 million for the rowing complex at Nathan Benderson Park and $1 million for renovations at Circus Sarasota.

Bay News 9: Some lawmakers urging special session to preserve Visit Florida funding

With Florida’s scandal-plagued tourism promotion agency facing a massive budget cut engineered by House Republican leaders, some lawmakers are urging Gov. Rick Scott to veto the reduction and call a special legislative session aimed at maintaining the agency’s funding.

The measure to whittle Visit Florida’s budget by two-thirds – to $25 million from the current $76 million – passed by less-than-a-veto-proof majority. Combined with Scott’s pronouncements that he’s considering vetoing all of part of a budget that doesn’t include most of his priorities, the prospects of a Visit Florida-themed special session appear promising.

“I’m hopeful that the governor will exercise his prerogative, will call us back to Tallahassee and will make us do the right thing for economic development in Florida and for education in Florida,” Sen. Jack Latvala (R-Clearwater), the Senate’s budget chief and a Visit Florida ally, told reporters.