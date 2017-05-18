Colorado in focus: Companies need workers — but people keep getting high

Denver Post: Companies need workers — but people keep getting high

Workers at McLane drive forklifts and load hefty boxes into trucks. The grocery supplier, which runs a warehouse in Colorado, needs people who will stay alert – but prospective hires keep failing drug screens.

“Some weeks this year, 90 percent of applicants would test positive for something,” ruling them out for the job, said Laura Stephens, a human resources manager for the company in Denver.

The state’s unemployment rate is already low – 3 percent, compared to 4.7 percent for the entire nation. Failed drug tests, which are rising locally and nationally, further drain the pool of eligible job candidates.

“Finding people to fill jobs,” Stephens said, “is really challenging.”

ABC-7: Summer job outlook is good for Colorado teens

If you’re in need of a summer job, we have good news for you: If you act fast enough, there are open positions out there this year.

“It’s a job seekers market for youth and adults,” Cher Haavind of the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment told Denver7.

That is especially true for teenagers looking for seasonal employment.

“For youth job seekers in particular, really they can have their pick of summer jobs right now,” Haavind added

The Daily Camera: Boulder-based activists lead lawsuit to block Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge

A coalition of communities united around their opposition to the planned Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday in Denver seeking to block its opening until it has complied with a series of environmental laws to ensure its safety.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court and names as defendants the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, its acting director, James Kurth, and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

The plaintiffs in the case are the Boulder-based Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center, the community activist groups Candelas Glows/Rocky Flats Glows, Rocky Flats Wants to Know, Rocky Flats Neighborhood Association and the Environmental Information Network Inc.

Representing the plaintiffs in the suit, which labels the Flats as “among the nation’s most polluted places,” is Randall Weiner, a Boulder environmental law specialist who has litigated