Pennsylvania in focus: Selling off naming rights to state buildings? Why stop there?

PennLive: Selling off naming rights to state buildings? Why stop there?

So how’s the Pinnacle Health Dept. of Health sound to you? Or maybe the Chesapeake Gas Dept. of Environmental Protection? Or perhaps the Glock Dept. of Corrections is more your speed?

You’ve probably heard by now that a couple of state lawmakers have decided they want to sell off the naming rights to a bunch of state buildings.

But why stop there?

Why not sell off naming rights to state lawmakers? They could wear their commercial affiliations on the backs of the suitcoats just like players in the English Premier League.

Philadelphia needs a coherent planning vision to solidify University City and western Center City into a financial and knowledge hub that can help the city prosper, scholars with the Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank, said in a report to be released Thursday.

Philadelphia Inquirer: Study calls for University City, W. Center City ‘Innovation District’

Business, government, and academic leaders have ambitious plans for development aimed at supporting research-driven enterprises around Philadelphia’s universities and other institutions, but these initiatives need to be better coordinated to have maximum impact, the study’s authors wrote.

The study calls for a task force to address these development issues. It’s one of several recommendations made by the authors to guide the emergence of an “innovation district” – a dense, dynamic engine of economic activity – from 17th Street to 43rd Street along the Market Street corridor, and south along the Schuylkill to Grays Ferry.

The Morning Call: National law firm says Parkland violating law in rejecting pro-life student club

A national law firm that specializes in religious liberty cases is challenging Parkland High School over what it says is an unlawful denial of a request by two students to form a pro-life student club.

The Thomas More Society, a Chicago law firm that takes on religious liberty and anti-abortion causes free of charge, sent a demand letter Wednesday to Parkland Superintendent Richard Sniscak and others, requesting the high school reverse its rejection of the Trojans for Life club.

The letter was sent on behalf of club co-founders — senior Elizabeth Castro and junior Grace Schairer — and Students for Life of America, a national anti-abortion youth group dedicated to training students and raising awareness on school campuses. The denial by the school inspired Castro to turn to the Virginia group.

Pittsburgh Tribune Review: Woodland Hills taxes might rise 3.1 percent; board hires PR firm at $350 per hour

Taxpayers in the Woodland Hills School District could be paying 3.1 percent more in real estate taxes next school year.

The Woodland Hills School Board on Wednesday night approved a preliminary 2017-18 budget of $92.2 million.

The proposal would increase the millage rate by 0.83 mills to 26.186 mills. It would mark the second consecutive year the district would increase property taxes.

On a typical residential property, with an assessed value of $50,000, the tax bill would increase by $42, to $1,309.