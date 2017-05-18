Florida in focus: South Florida is No. 1 in the U.S. for new startup activity, study shows

Miami Herald: South Florida is No. 1 in the U.S. for new startup activity, study shows

Step aside, Austin, Texas. Startup activity is bigger in Miami.

So says the Kauffman Foundation’s 2017 Index of Startup Activity, which measures new business creation. The Miami-Fort Lauderdale area ranked No. 1 among the 40 largest metro areas in the U.S., after two years of following Austin, the report released Thursday showed. The Kauffman Foundation, based in Kansas City, develops and funds global research and programs in entrepreneurship.

For the annual ranking, Kauffman’s analysts parsed government data from 2016 to determine the rate of entrepreneurs opening businesses in any given month, including the self-employed, and whether they are starting businesses because of the market opportunity rather than out of necessity. The index also measure startup density, or the number of newly created businesses that employ at least one other person per 1,000 companies.

Tampa Bay Times: Homeowners upset that city of St. Petersburg owns land under their docks, requires them to sign lease

More than a decade ago, Scott Willis got permits to extend and repair his dock and add a boat lift at his property.

But several years ago, he and his neighbors were stunned to learn that their docks actually sit on city-owned waterfront parkland. That’s because the docks — across a body of water from Crisp Park — were built on submerged land that, like the park, belongs to St. Petersburg.

In a city with miles of waterways and more than 250,000 residents, the handful who own property along Placido Bayou now find themselves in this situation: The city wants them to sign a lease to use, maintain and improve their docks.

They’ve also been asked to pay a fee of $150 for each three-year lease term, and the “possession or consumption” of alcohol is forbidden — right in their own back yards

Bay News 9: Seminole County calls on governor to veto education bill

School board members from school districts across Central Florida – even across the state – are urging the governor to veto an education bill passed by the state legislature.

On Wednesday, the Seminole County School Board and the Orange County School Board both sent letters to Gov. Rick Scott, asking him to veto House Bill 7069.

Lindsay Hudock knows the school her children go to is considered a low-performing school.

“Everyday I drive past three elementary schools have higher grades than the one my kids attend,” said Hudock.

The state gave Midway Elementary School a “D” grade for academic performance. But Hudock says that grade doesn’t accurately evaluate the education her two children are getting at the performing arts-based magnet school.

NBC-6: Cyber Insurance Industry Booming After Latest Hacking Attacks

Necessity is the mother of invention – and the latest worldwide cyber-attack appears to come with a silver lining for one budding industry.

After the global ransom ware attack revealed vulnerabilities in millions of organizations worldwide, an escalating demand for cyber insurance has been created.

“I think we’ll see more through weeks and months to come,” said Thomas Reagan, the cyber practice leader for Marsh. “Particularly for industries that have been historically been relatively undeserved by cyber insurance, like manufacturing.”

It’s no longer just about data breaches or theft of personal information. Now, the policies include physical damage as manufacturing becomes “smarter” and machines become more connected.