Colorado in focus: Colorado to spend $1 million to continue fight against opioid abuse

The $1 million effort housed at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora will focus on expanding prevention, treatment and recovery efforts.

Looking at the 10,000 drug overdoses in Colorado since 2000, particularly opioid-related deaths, he added: “There’s no questioning that’s something out of control.”

Colorado is amplifying its efforts to combat the opioid epidemic with the creation of a research center that makes the state a national leader.

ABC-7: State seeks fix after license plate auction effort loses more than $100,000

The state of Colorado is trying to find a fix for a failed effort to auction vanity license plates to raise money for people with disabilities.

Lawmakers signed off on the proposal more than six years ago, in April of 2011. The idea was to cash in on what was thought to be a robust market for personalized license plates like single letters and numbers, “5280” (the elevation of the city of Denver) and even marijuana-themed plates.

But in the six years since the plan became law, the state has only managed to auction off a few dozen plates, losing more than $100,000 on an effort one observer likened to “slowing down to catch a glimpse of a traffic accident on the other side of the freeway.”

The Gazette: Colorado will no longer lock up people who are suicidal or in mental health crisis

It soon will be against the law in Colorado to lock people in jail when they are picked up on mental health holds.

The legislation signed by Gov. John Hickenlooper on Thursday also increases funds for a network of crisis-response teams, walk-in mental health treatment centers and transportation to treatment from rural areas. The legislation, which takes effect Aug. 9, was passed in combination with a state human services department budget request to spend $9.5 million in marijuana tax funds, which will pay for two-person mobile crisis teams to intervene in mental health-related police calls, among other new services.

NBC-9: Colorado Mills closure means Lakewood could lose $350,000 a month in taxes

But the mall in Lakewood remains closed since a hailstorm badly damaged the property 10 days ago. Simon Property Group has provided few details to tenants or the public.Super Target, which owns its building attached to the mall, is doing pretty well. It’s still free of that meddlesome parking lot rock, its doors are open to customers. The store was closed for eight hours because of the storm.

We talked with Larry Dorr, the finance director for the city of Lakewood, about how much in sales tax the city is missing out on while the mall is closed.

He figured out the math based on how much the mall took in last May, while excluding Super Target and the shops and restaurants that are open on the periphery of the parking lot. He told Next that it amounts to about $350,000 a month, if none of those shoppers or diners spend money somewhere else in the city.