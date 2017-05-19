Wisconsin in focus: Lawmaker upset possible bailout of UW-Oshkosh Foundation could cost taxpayers

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Lawmaker upset possible bailout of UW-Oshkosh Foundation could cost taxpayers

Worried that student scholarships and other support for the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh could be at risk, a settlement that could cost state taxpayers millions of dollars is being discussed to protect assets in the university’s beleaguered private foundation.

A state senator warned Thursday such a “bailout” could have implications for UW System’s entire biennial budget, which is in the early stages of being decided by state lawmakers. He made it clear in a letter to UW System President Ray Cross that any attempt to use state money to bail out a private fundraising foundation would set back efforts to rebuild trust between the UW and state lawmakers.

Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) on Thursday released a letter he wrote to Cross that states he’s aware of efforts to reach a deal that potentially would use public funds “to assist in what would be a bailout” of debts of the UW-Oshkosh Foundation.