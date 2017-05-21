Report: Many Michigan families struggle with monthly expenses

LANSING – “Living in Michigan is expensive,” and “you do not have to be poor to experience financial hardship.” That is the conclusion drawn by Michigan League for Public Policy analyst Peter Ruark about the data revealed in the league’s “Making Ends Meet in Michigan” report.

According to data released by the league, the average Michigan family pays between $2,580 and $4,722 a month to cover basic living necessities. Meanwhile, a single parent with two children must come up with $3,943 per month to “make ends meet,” according to the league’s numbers. Employed Michigan residents with no family pay $1,923 per month in living expenses.

The state and county-by-county data compiled by the league take into account the costs of housing, food, child care, health care, transportation, clothing and other household necessities, as well as expected tax payments, to determine the “Basic Needs Income Level.” Public or private assistance are not included in that level.

Ruark said the league’s policy agenda is aimed at easing financial difficulties through addressing the costs of health care for Michigan residents, restoring the state’s Earned Income Tax to previous levels, raising the minimum wage and increasing skill training.

Before it was cut, Ruark said Michigan’s Earned Income Tax credit “was able to bring some families out of poverty.”

In addition, Ruark stressed the need for reductions in the cost of child care for working families in the state and for predictable scheduling by employers.

“Child care helps people to succeed,” he said. “In order to keep a job, there needs to be good child care.”

Charles Ballard, a professor in the Department of Economics at Michigan State University and a league board member, agreed that Michigan’s economy has been suffering for decades.

“Michigan’s economy has not done as well as the rest of the country for a very long time,” Ballard said.

In the 1950s and 1960s, Ballard said Michigan’s income level was 12 percent to 13 percent above the national average. Now, he said it is 11 percent to 12 percent below the rest of the country.

“The last 40 years have been extremely good for the top one-half of 1 percent,” Ballard said. However, for the bottom half of the class system, he said “their standard of living has not improved much, if at all.”

Although the families and individuals covered in the league’s report and cost-of-living calculator may be struggling to make ends meet, Ballard said their incomes are above the national poverty level.

“The purpose of this piece is to try to draw attention to the folks whose day-to-day life is not that comfortable,” he said.

Specifically, Ballard said the league’s data shows that the average family spends $30,960 per year just on basic life necessities. He said the most recent census set the poverty rate at $24,036. Ballard said those figures also do not take into account the cost of child care.

Ballard blamed state officials, at least in part, for the struggles in Michigan. According to Ballard, the legislature recently almost passed an income tax rollback, even though the state is plagued with a crumbling infrastructure, a water safety crisis in the city of Flint and education issues.

He said this proposal showed the “astonishing disconnect” between the state’s legislators and the average Michigan resident.

Although changes in technology have been unfair to workers, Ballard said that is not the only reason why people in the lower half of the economic picture are struggling.

“So much of the rest is just reversals of slowdowns of the policies of the 30s or 40s,” he said.