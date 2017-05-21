Colorado in focus: Colorado government officials meet in Aspen to vow action on climate change

Denver Post: Colorado government officials meet in Aspen to vow action on climate change

Mayors, council members and county commissioners from throughout Colorado debated Friday with climate experts in Aspen if local efforts to curb greenhouse-gas emissions will be enough to save a warming planet.

Some officials noted that big, bold moves by the U.S. government are unlikely now that Donald Trump occupies the White House and has filled key Cabinet positions with climate deniers.

Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones, a former executive director of the Colorado Environmental Coalition, said the county’s research indicated that local action on climate could only achieve small improvements. The critical components are federal fuel-efficiency standards for vehicles and state mandates for renewable energy use by public utility companies, she said.

The Gazette: What does it mean to be a Democrat anymore, especially in Colorado?

Sen. Michael Bennet was on a roll. His digs at President Donald Trump excited the crowd that was decidedly pro-Democrat as Bennet spoke from the aisle between the pews in Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church Friday evening.

David Engel, a student at the University of Colorado – Denver, took the mic at the town hall meeting and said he “wanted to go bigger with it” than the previous question about health care. “What do you think about the state of the Democratic Party?” Engel said, igniting hoots and cheers from the crowd that filled the sanctuary. Bennet replied that he had been telling other Democrats for years that “Washington has decoupled from the American people.” He said partisan priorities pursued by Democrats and Republicans in Washington don’t advance the priorities of everyday folks. “I never would have predicted, nor would I have ever recommended, nor would I recommend it today that the remedy for that would have been electing Donald Trump as president of the United States,” he said. The applause was back. But did you catch that? If you’re mad at Trump, be mad at Democrats for making Trump possible. About three minutes into his answer, Bennet said the Democrats have some fundamental rebuilding to do to connect with most Americans, especially working people. Two or three people chimed in “Bernie,” as in Sanders, the socialist-turned-Democratic candidate more favored at the party convention in Colorado than eventual nominee Hillary Clinton. “Yeah, but he wasn’t nominated …,” Bennet, a Clinton ally, told the crowd, before the room bubbled into cross-talk. “… Well, you might think that, but in any event, I won’t dispute the fact that he resonated with a lot of people,” Bennet replied. That Bernie moment, better than any I’ve seen in the last four years, showed the identity crisis Democrats must overcome to win back Congress and the White House. It’s even trickier to be a Democrat in Colorado, a state that depends on energy and agriculture for its economic bread and butter. The national Democratic ethos is defined by cracking down on industry, standing up for abortion rights, pushing tighter controls on guns and building a social safety net at the expense of tapped-out taxpayers.

Denver Post: Fracking crew shortage may push oil’s biggest bubble to 2018

Shale explorers pushing to expand oil production are struggling to find enough fracking crews after thousands of workers were dismissed during the crude rout.

Independent U.S. drillers underspent their first-quarter budgets by as much as $2.5 billion collectively, largely because they couldn’t find enough fracking crews to handle all the planned work, according to Infill Thinking LLC, a research and consulting firm focused on oilfield services and exploration. If the scarcity holds, output increases planned for this summer may get pushed into 2018, creating an unanticipated production bulge with “scary” implications for oil prices, said Joseph Triepke, Infill’s founder.

In some cases, active crews are walking away from jobs they signed up for months ago — and paying early-termination penalties — to take higher-paying assignments with other explorers. Workers earn anywhere from $29,000 to $72,000 a year before overtime, depending on the company and the region.