Colorado in focus: Utah a boogeyman waiting to steal Colorado’s growth

The Coloradoan: Utah a boogeyman waiting to steal Colorado’s growth

When it comes to economic growth, there’s a boogeyman lurking to the west, waiting to lure Colorado-bound business out of the Centennial State.

Colorado’s roads are leaving its economy vulnerable to its neighboring states, transportation advocates and the governor warned Tuesday.

Utah has been dumping money into its roads while Colorado has spent years roiling in quagmire about how to pay for its highways. The debate reared up again this legislative session, despite lofty aspirations and an ultimately failed bipartisan push for $3.5 billion in new road funding.

That disparity caused the Beehive State to emerge as competition at a Tuesday meeting of the Northern Colorado Economic Alliance.

Denver Post: Colorado lawmakers greet CBO score on Republican health care plan with scorn, support

Colorado lawmakers feuded Wednesday night over the release of a new report which estimated the Republican health care plan that passed the U.S. House in early May would lead to a loss of insurance for up to 23 million Americans by 2026.

The analysis by the Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan government research group, also found the measure to replace the Affordable Care Act would reduce the federal deficit by $119 billion over the next 10 years while providing lower premiums for some consumers — as compared to a previous Republican proposal — though that decline would be driven by less robust insurance coverage.

The findings became the latest battleground in Congress’ long-running fight over healthcare. Colorado Democrats and healthcare groups immediately used the report to blast the GOP plan, particularly over the loss of insurance. Republicans from the state largely avoided that aspect of the report while focusing on other pieces of their proposal to undo the health care law better known as Obamacare.

“This nonpartisan analysis reaffirms the danger of the Republican health care plan,” said U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, D-Boulder, in a statement. “It would move us backward, reversing progress we achieved under the Affordable Care Act.”

ABC 7: Beer industry booming in Colorado, brings $15 billion in annual state contributions

We love beer in Colorado, there’s no doubt about that. But new data from an economic impact study is showing us exactly just how big our love affair is when it comes to craft suds.

The 2016 Beer Serves America report shows the beer industry brings in more than $15 billion to the state economy and provides a total of 68,705 jobs across Colorado.

Those jobs account for more than $3.7 billion in wages, while at the same time generating more than $2 billion in business and personal taxes with another $129 million paid in consumption taxes just in the last year, data from the study shows.

“Beer serves America at virtually every level of the economy, from the nearly 2.23 million employees, to the small businesses in middle-class communities, and the important tax revenues at the local, state and national levels. From farmers to factory-workers, from brewery-hands to bartenders, beer puts Americans to work,” said Beer Institute president and CEO Jim McGreevy.

FOX 31: Debate brews over Children’s Hospital marijuana study

The debate over whether more teens are getting high since marijuana legalization is heating up following the release of a study from Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The study has found marijuana in more teens that are examined in the emergency room of Children’s Hospital in Aurora and its affiliated urgent care centers across the metro area. But the question remains–Are more teens, overall, consuming THC since legalization?

“The trend is there, and we also wanted to show that this is just another way to look at the data,” explained Dr. G. Sam Wang of Children’s Hospital.

The data in the study focuses on ER visits associated with marijuana-related symptoms. Dr. Wang looked at marijuana medical codes on patient charts and drug test results from 2005 to 2015. He found more than 100 teens showing signs of marijuana use visited his ER in 2005. That number jumped to 631 in 2014, according to Wang. The study also found, in 2015, four out of every 1,000 patients showed evidence of marijuana use.