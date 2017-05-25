Wisconsin in focus: Milwaukee’s population declines while Madison and surrounding areas continue to grow

The City of Milwaukee’s population declined by 4,366 people from 2015 to 2016, erasing much of the slow but steady gains the city experienced since 2010, according to figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

For the first part of the decade, the city saw slight annual population increases, growing from 595,188 in 2010 to 600,178 in 2014. Starting with the 2015 population estimates, Milwaukee’s numbers started declining, falling by about 1% to 595,047 in 2016.

“I will review Milwaukee’s population estimates and those of other large cities, including Midwestern cities, keeping in mind these estimates are sometimes unreliable,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett wrote in a statement, saying also that the 2016 estimate is still higher than the 2010 April census count of 594,833.

“Keep in mind that the 2020 decennial count is what matters the most and not the 2016 estimate. I’m confident Milwaukee will fare well in 2020,” he wrote. “Bottom line, Milwaukee is not a city in rapid decline because its population is leaving. I’m confident that the 2020 final count will prove it.”

Green Bay Press-Gazette: Paper towels or blow dryers? Wisconsin is all in with paper

It’s a consumer test lab, of sorts, where the fate of thousands of Wisconsin workers is determined.

It’s the front line in a battle that mixes commerce and science.

OK, OK, it’s actually the restroom at Georgia-Pacific Corp. in Green Bay.

But in the sometimes dirty fight over which is better for drying your hands — paper towels or blown air — it’s a pretty important spot.

There’s regularly something new in the restrooms for the 1,500 employees to try out. It could be a towel dispenser that’s faster and quieter than other machines on the market, or a new dispenser of toilet paper, soap or fragrances.

“The employees here get a chance to test these out,” company spokesman Michael Kawleski said.

The paper industry is one of Wisconsin’s oldest and largest industries, employing more than 30,000 people.