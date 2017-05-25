Pennsylvania in focus: Steel vital to national security, industry pleads

The Trump administration’s investigation into whether imported steel threatens national security was enthusiastically greeted Wednesday by U.S. steelmakers, who said the best way to ensure the vitality of their industry is through a comprehensive approach to curbing unfairly traded imports.

But others who testified at a U.S. Department of Commerce hearing in Washington, D.C., pleaded for a measured approach — saying U.S. steelmakers either can’t or refuse to supply quality, affordable steels used by other U.S. companies that make cars, tires and products for the energy and construction industries. Protecting those jobs is important, too, they emphasized.

The four-hour hearing came a month after President Donald Trump ordered an investigation under an infrequently used provision of a 1962 trade law that allows the president to penalize imports if they affect national security.

Thirty-seven speakers testified before a panel of officials from the Commerce Department and other government agencies. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said his agency expects to send its report to the White House well before the 270-day deadline imposed by law.

The Morning Call: Pa. Senate gives green light to internet gaming

Legislation that could pave the way for gamblers to wager online, buy lottery tickets over the internet and play fantasy sports from the comfort of home or while waiting at the airport cleared the state Senate on Wednesday.

In addition to expanding gambling, it would keep millions of dollars flowing to communities with casinos.

The House will likely take up the bill next month, but it’s unclear if it will support it. Some representatives want to add controversial video game terminals for bars and taverns, which casinos fear would eat into their profits, said Scott Petri, House Gaming Oversight Committee chairman. Others, including Petri, R-Montgomery, oppose a proposed half-percent tax on casinos that would help finance less profitable casinos.

“This bill could pingpong between the chambers before we arrive at something we agree on. There’s still a battle ahead,” he said.

In the bill, the Senate addressed last year’s state Supreme Court decision, which struck down casino host fees as unconstitutional in the way they were structured. The fees have funneled $142 million a year to municipalities, including Bethlehem, which gets $8.8 million, and Allentown, which gets $3.5 million.