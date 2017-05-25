Pennsylvania in focus: Steel vital to national security, industry pleads

The Trump administration’s investigation into whether imported steel threatens national security was enthusiastically greeted Wednesday by U.S. steelmakers, who said the best way to ensure the vitality of their industry is through a comprehensive approach to curbing unfairly traded imports.
But others who testified at a U.S. Department of Commerce hearing in Washington, D.C., pleaded for a measured approach — saying U.S. steelmakers either can’t or refuse to supply quality, affordable steels used by other U.S. companies that make cars, tires and products for the energy and construction industries. Protecting those jobs is important, too, they emphasized.
The four-hour hearing came a month after President Donald Trump ordered an investigation under an infrequently used provision of a 1962 trade law that allows the president to penalize imports if they affect national security.
Thirty-seven speakers testified before a panel of officials from the Commerce Department and other government agencies. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said his agency expects to send its report to the White House well before the 270-day deadline imposed by law.
The Morning Call: Pa. Senate gives green light to internet gaming
Legislation that could pave the way for gamblers to wager online, buy lottery tickets over the internet and play fantasy sports from the comfort of home or while waiting at the airport cleared the state Senate on Wednesday.
In addition to expanding gambling, it would keep millions of dollars flowing to communities with casinos.
The House will likely take up the bill next month, but it’s unclear if it will support it. Some representatives want to add controversial video game terminals for bars and taverns, which casinos fear would eat into their profits, said Scott Petri, House Gaming Oversight Committee chairman. Others, including Petri, R-Montgomery, oppose a proposed half-percent tax on casinos that would help finance less profitable casinos.
“This bill could pingpong between the chambers before we arrive at something we agree on. There’s still a battle ahead,” he said.
In the bill, the Senate addressed last year’s state Supreme Court decision, which struck down casino host fees as unconstitutional in the way they were structured. The fees have funneled $142 million a year to municipalities, including Bethlehem, which gets $8.8 million, and Allentown, which gets $3.5 million.
Erie Times-News:Erie’s population continues to slip
For nearly a century, Erie has been a city of more than 100,000 residents.
That distinction — for whatever it might be worth — continues to slip further from reach.
Erie’s population, which fell to 99,472 in 2015 — the first time it had been below 100,000 since 1920 — slipped to 98,593 in 2016, according to a new estimate released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Erie, Pennsylvania’s fourth-largest city, continues to shrink, though not in the dramatic fashion of Detroit or a post-Katrina New Orleans.
Erie’s population decline has been more gradual, dropping 3.1 percent from the 101,786 counted as Erie residents in the 2010 census.
While the recent drop appears modest, the impact over time has been substantial.
Since Erie’s population peaked in 1960 at 138,440, the city has lost more than 40,000 residents.
ABC 27: Pennsylvania Senate votes to hike penalty for threatening police
People who threaten law enforcement officers would face increased penalties under legislation approved by the state Senate.
Senate Bill 510 would make it a third-degree felony to threaten death or serious bodily injury to a police officer, a sheriff or deputy sheriff, or a member of their family or household.
Second and subsequent offenses would be a second-degree felony.
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Allegheny/Washington), said increasing the penalty would better protect officers.