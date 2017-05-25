Florida in focus: ‘Whiskey and Wheaties’ bill vetoed, liquor to stay out of grocery stores

Bay News 9: ‘Whiskey and Wheaties’ bill vetoed, liquor to stay out of grocery stores

A bill that would have allowed liquor in the supermarkets will not become a law in Florida.

Gov. Rick Scott vetoed the so-called “Whiskey and Wheaties” bill Wednesday.

The bill would have allowed liquor sales at grocery stores, retailers and certain gas stations.

But Gov. Scott says after listening to stakeholders on both sides, he could not sign the bill.

“I have heard concerns as to how this bill could affect many small businesses across Florida,” Scott wrote in the veto letter. “I was a small business owner and many locally owned businesses have told me how this bill will impact their families and their ability to create jobs.”

The bill passed the Florida House and Senate with slim margins during the 2017 Legislative Session.

Miami Herald: What are Floridians telling Rick Scott now about the schools bill?

Floridians continue to inundate Republican Gov. Rick Scott with input on whether he should sign or veto a controversial K-12 schools bill known as House Bill 7069.

And the overall message is no longer decisive as it was less than a week ago — now that school choice groups have stepped up to more aggressively defend and lobby for the legislation, which heavily benefits charter schools through additional funding and less regulation.

As of Wednesday evening, the amount of emails, letters, phone calls and petition signatures Scott’s office had received were roughly even, currently skewing slightly in favor of him signing the bill into law.

Altogether, Scott has gotten 11,800 messages in support, compared to 10,900 messages against — barely a 1.1-to-1 margin at this point, according to the information requested by the Herald/Times from the governor’s office.

Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville among nation’s leaders in population gains

In pure numbers, the city of Jacksonville and the city of Miami were among the nation’s leaders in population gains from July 2015 to July 2016.

The city of Jacksonville increased by almost 13,500 people, and the city of Miami increased by almost 13,000 people.

Two southwest Florida cities were among the nation’s fastest-growing last year.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday said Bonita Springs and Fort Myers respectively had the 8th and 15th fastest growth rates in the nation.