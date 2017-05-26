Colorado in focus: Denver Mayor signs major sentencing reform bill

With a stroke of his pen, Denver’s mayor has responded to President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.Mayor Michael Hancock signed a sentencing reform bill Thursday that will help protect immigrants who are here legally from being put at risk of deportation due to convictions for minor crimes.
“We will, as a city, not sacrifice our values to bend to a broken immigration system,” Hancock said.
City Attorney Kristin Bronson told Denver7 that the old law had a “one size fits all approach to sentencing.”
“Nearly all our municipal infractions were met with one sentencing range, zero to 365 days,” she said. “The new legislation allows us to have the time fit the crime.”
Leibovitz contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers because she sent her payment in on time, but the check hadn’t been cashed until after the due date.
She and her husband had the policy for more than 50 years.
Another concern was that Leibovitz’s home was hit hard by hail damage, and without coverage she worried about the cost of repairs.
The Problem Solvers contacted AAA Colorado’s top management.
They quickly responded by investigating the case and found the payment had been held up at a post office box.
Denver Post: Governor assails president’s proposed cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and other programs
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper slammed President Donald Trump’s budget proposal, calling it a “devastating” plan that would benefit the rich at the expense of the poor.
“It really is Robin Hood in reverse — stealing from the poor (and the middle class) to give to the rich,” Hickenlooper, a Democrat, said in a statement.
The $4.1 trillion spending plan, unveiled by the Republican president earlier in the day, proposes deep cuts to an array of domestic programs, including Medicaid, food stamps, highway funding and medical research. It also cuts taxes, with the rich seeing more relief than the typical middle-class American.
The cuts are so steep that even Republicans greeted the plan with skepticism. John Cornyn of Texas, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, said the Trump plan follows a tradition of White House budgets that are “basically dead on arrival,” The Washington Post reported.
ABC 7: DA: Denver PD ‘careless’ in responding to union’s open records request, but no charges filed
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann won’t file charges against the Denver Police Department’s chief or deputy chief after the department allegedly violated the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) when it initially kept secret a letter from the former district attorney concerning a controversial arrest last year.
McCann’s decision comes after a months-long investigation by Denver7 Investigates into the letter, which was obtained by the investigative team in January.
In the letter, then-District Attorney Mitch Morrissey wrote to Police Chief Robert White about his concerns over an investigation into an alleged rape committed by a DPD officer and another woman who were arrested but never charged.