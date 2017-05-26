Pennsylvania in focus: New bill would prevent school districts, municipalities from filing assessment appeals

It’s a bill that probably will get the wholehearted support of anyone who has bought a house only to be welcomed to the neighborhood by a property assessment appeal filed by the local school district or municipality.

House Bill 1213 now pending before the state Legislature would prevent Pennsylvania school districts, municipalities and counties from filing assessment appeals in such situations, as well as in others.

While the legislation may be greeted with applause by homeowners who have been subjected to such appeals, critics say it may actually end up working against them — and could have costly consequences for taxing bodies as well.

For instance, if U.S. Steel Tower, now on the market and assessed at $233.2 million, sold for $500 million, Pittsburgh and its school district would be powerless to challenge the assessment. They would lose out on extra tax revenue — money that might have to made up by other taxpayers,

As it stands, the bill would bar school districts, municipalities and counties from filing an assessment appeal based on the sale of a property; a financing or refinancing of the property; or investments that involve safety elements or are required by fair housing or disability regulations or laws.

Philadelphia Inquirer: Poll: Most older Americans want Medicare for long-term care

A growing number of Americans age 40 and older think Medicare should cover the costs of long-term care for older adults, according to a poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.That option is unlikely to gain much traction as President Donald Trump’s administration and Republicans in Congress look to cut the federal budget and repeal President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law. Most older Americans mistakenly believe they can rely on Medicare already for such care, the poll shows, while few have done much planning for their own long-term care.

Things to know from the AP-NORC poll of older adults:

More than half of older Americans -56 percent – think the federal government should devote a great deal or a lot of effort to helping people with the costs of long-term care, and another 30 percent think it should make a moderate effort to do so.

According to the poll, 56 percent of Americans age 40 and over think Medicare should have a major role in paying for ongoing living assistance, up from 39 percent who said so in 2013. Majorities of both Democrats and Republicans now think Medicare should bear a large part of the burden.