Florida in focus: Florida Gov. OKs end to tampon tax, approves two tax holidays

Sun Sentinel: Florida Gov. oks end to tampon tax, approves 2 tax holidays

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday signed a $180 million tax cut package that will eliminate taxes charged on tampons and will create two sales tax holidays that will be held over the next three months.

Scott approved the bill even though state legislators gave the Republican governor far less than what he had initially asked for in January.

“Every time we cut taxes, we are encouraging businesses of all sizes to create opportunities for families across the state and more money is put back in taxpayers’ pockets,” said Scott in a statement.

The tax cut package creates a three-day “back-to-school” tax holiday in August where residents can purchase tax-free clothes that cost $60 or less. The tax holiday, which will be held Aug. 4 through Aug. 6, will also cover school supplies costing $15 or less and computers that cost $750 or less.

Miami Herald: Roaches, rats and taxpayer money: Plan to save crumbling Overtown condos in trouble

The tax-funded renovation of Town Park Plaza North, a crumbling Overtown community of more than 100 families, was touted as a new beginning for one of Miami’s most impoverished and neglected neighborhoods.

But two years after breaking ground, the ambitious $15 million project has been mired in delays, conflicts and cost-overruns. Renovations have finished at just three of Town Park’s 20 condo buildings, less than half of what planners expected to complete by now.

Families told they’d have gleaming new homes have been exiled to temporary housing for more than a year. Those who live in units still awaiting renovation have to battle rotting pipes, swarms of roaches and broken air conditioners.

Bay News 9: Hackers may have names of thousands of Florida gun owners

A recent data breach at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services may have exposed the personal information of thousands of Floridians.

Officials say hackers may have obtained the names of more than 16,000 people who have Florida concealed weapon permits.The department announced Monday they had discovered a data breach of the online payment system that processes payments for applications and permits.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam has ordered a review of the department’s cybersecurity measures. State law enforcement is investigating the breach, which authorities suspect originated from overseas.

Tampa Bay Times: The last farmer of Florida’s prized Zellwood corn is thinking of packing it in

Shucking it with a satisfying rip and not being too fussy about the rogue strands of silk, he bites into the bicolored ear, the back of his hand a napkin. Raw, no butter, nothing — it’s just about perfect, its juice as sticky as peach dribbles.

Scott, 61, wears a close-cropped grey beard and his reading glasses dangling from stretchy blue Croakies. His shirt is embroidered with the Long & Scott Farms logo, “Est. 1963.”

He and his family are the keepers and protectors of one of Florida’s only remaining name brand foods. Folks know Plant City strawberries, they know Ruskin tomatoes and Indian River grapefruit. And they know Zellwood corn. Scott’s Zellwood Triple-Sweet Gourmet Corn is proudly touted on menus in some of the state’s best restaurants. It’s a super-sweet, super-tender, super-premium corn that’s in high season right now.

The farm has beaten all odds, avoiding a massive government shut down, even venturing into the trendy world of kale.