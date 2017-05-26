Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin GOP advances measure that would make state first to drug test for health benefit

Wisconsin could become the first state in the nation to require needy but able-bodied adults to work and submit to drug tests to qualify for public health coverage, under a proposal advanced by lawmakers Thursday.Republicans on the Legislature’s budget committee outvoted Democrats 12-4 to approve these provisions in Gov. Scott Walker’s budget along with the bill’s requirement that some parents on food stamps work in order to receive benefits.
But GOP lawmakers also required the Walker administration to get further sign-off from the budget panel once the plans have been fleshed out.
“The governor’s initiatives have been to help people move from dependence to independence. We’re going to support that initiative and that concept, except we do believe some of the ideas need further vetting,” said Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette), co-chairman of the Joint Finance Committee.
Green Bay Press-Gazette: Wisconsin prisons spend $10M treating hepatitis C
While behind bars more than two decades ago, Jerome Dillard agreed to try an experimental treatment for a virus that could destroy his liver. For months, he took a shot in his abdomen every morning and night, and gulped a pill every eight hours.
It didn’t work.
“It just drained me. I had no energy,” recalled Dillard, who completed his prison sentence in 1996 and now advocates on behalf of ex-convicts. “I was not cured in prison, although I do know maybe two people who were cured.”
Modern inmates are more fortunate. Because of advances in medicine and quiet initiatives by state prison officials to expand treatment, scores of inmates are now being cured of hepatitis C every year.
The effort hasn’t been cheap. Wisconsin taxpayers since July have spent $10.4 million on hepatitis C drugs for more than 200 inmates, according to Department of Corrections figures. Just four years ago, the state spent less than $2 million.
WISC TV 3: More than 2,000 patients’ info hacked, UW Health says
More than 2,000 UW Health patients had some of their personal information compromised by an email hacking incident, the health care facility said Thursday.
UW Health said 2,036 patients were involved. The information was taken when a UW Health employee’s email account was hacked on March 16. UW Health discovered the incident on March 28, according to a news release.
An unauthorized individual gained access to the employee’s credentials and email account.
“We have no indication that the information in the emails has been used in any way,” UW Health said in a statement on its website. It said it’s notifying the patients involved as a precaution.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin lawmakers to freeze, not cut, UW System tuition
The Legislature’s budget committee on Thursday approved freezing resident tuition at University of Wisconsin schools for two more years, discarding Gov. Scott Walker’s plans to cut it.
The legislative package also would base funding for campuses in part on performance and establish a center named after former Gov. Tommy Thompson that could bring conservative speakers to campuses.
The Joint Finance Committee approved the plan 12-4, with all Republicans for it and all Democrats against it. The move would extend the freeze that began in 2013.
“Holding it to a freeze is huge for our students,” said Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills), co-chair of the committee.