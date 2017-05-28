Colorado in focus: Conservatives, low-income earners feel least welcome in Boulder

Denver Post: Conservatives, low-income earners feel least welcome in Boulder

Survey results released this month indicate that those outside the Boulder majority — that is, affluent, liberal, heterosexual white people — feel less welcome on average in the city.

Overall, 85 percent of the roughly 1,800 citizens who responded to the survey reported feeling either “somewhat” or “very” welcome in Boulder. But among those who reported feeling unwelcome, there were a few common reasons reported: political views, socioeconomic and housing status, age, race and sex or gender identity.

The survey was conducted by the National Council on Crime and Delinquency, a consultant hired by the city close to a year ago in the wake of a separate survey that found evidence of racial bias within the Boulder Police Department.

Boulder budgeted $167,000 for administration of the survey and production of a subsequent report. The preceding police survey, which was done by a different consultant, cost the city about $94,000.

KDVR TV: Trump budget proposal cuts Colorado food stamp program by $1.3 billion