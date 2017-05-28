Colorado in focus: Conservatives, low-income earners feel least welcome in Boulder

Denver Post: Conservatives, low-income earners feel least welcome in Boulder
Survey results released this month indicate that those outside the Boulder majority — that is, affluent, liberal, heterosexual white people — feel less welcome on average in the city.
Overall, 85 percent of the roughly 1,800 citizens who responded to the survey reported feeling either “somewhat” or “very” welcome in Boulder. But among those who reported feeling unwelcome, there were a few common reasons reported: political views, socioeconomic and housing status, age, race and sex or gender identity.
The survey was conducted by the National Council on Crime and Delinquency, a consultant hired by the city close to a year ago in the wake of a separate survey that found evidence of racial bias within the Boulder Police Department.
Boulder budgeted $167,000 for administration of the survey and production of a subsequent report. The preceding police survey, which was done by a different consultant, cost the city about $94,000.
KDVR TV: Trump budget proposal cuts Colorado food stamp program by $1.3 billion
At the state level, it is estimated lawmakers would have to find $1.3 billion to fully fund the program, which by all accounts would be impossible without a drastic tax increase.
Already food banks, like Food Bank of the Rockies, are mobilizing supporters.
Daily Camera: Boulder County’s unemployment rate lowest in the nation
Just 3,398 people were looking for work in Boulder County in April, giving the booming tech region what is likely the lowest urban unemployment rate in the country at 1.8 percent.
In comparison, Silicon Valley, another booming employment center, has an unemployment rate nearly twice as high, at 3.4 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The country’s rate was 4.4 percent.
While many would consider this great news, it’s giving employers, who have thousands of jobs to fill, heartburn.
“We keep thinking it’s hit rock bottom,” said Angela Spinelli, director of talent acquisition for UCHealth. “but it keeps going lower. We’re all trying to figure out how to get out in front of it.”
Denver Post: Advanced gun training for Colorado teachers on its way
A local gun rights group is bringing an advanced training course to Colorado to help local teachers, principals and other school personnel learn how to stop a Columbine-style mass shooting.
The effort, launched by Coloradans for Civil Liberties, is welcomed by school officials in rural areas, who say teachers and others need to be trained to stop armed assailants since local law enforcement easily could be miles and miles away.
Critics say a three-day course cannot adequately prepare a teacher for a close-quarters confrontation with an armed attacker.
The course is run by trainers with police, SWAT and federal law enforcement backgrounds and leads participants through move-and-shoot drills, hand-to-hand fighting and advanced medical triage of gunshot wounds.