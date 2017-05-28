Pennsylvania in focus: What will happen to Pennsylvania’s death penalty?

Philadelphia Inquirer: What will happen to Pennsylvania’s death penalty?

Five times a year, Pennsylvania corrections officials meet inside a white block masonry field house on the grounds of the prison near Penn State, and carry out a mock execution.

They escort the “inmate” to the execution chamber. They strap that person onto the gurney. And then they simulate injecting a lethal dose of drugs into his body.

They perform this drill even though capital punishment in the commonwealth remains indefinitely on hold while government officials await a report, now years in the making, analyzing capital punishment’s history, effectiveness and cost in Pennsylvania.

The death sentence imposed last month on Eric Frein, the Poconos survivalist who killed a State Police trooper and injured another in September 2014, has reignited questions – and in some cases, criticism – about why the state has taken so long to decide whether to continue or stop, once and for all, executing criminals.

Troopers say Gov. Wolf should sign Frein’s death warrant.

The Morning Call: Federal Medicaid decisions will roll down to states

President Donald Trump said during his presidential bid that he would not cut Medicaid, Medicare or Social Security, the massive entitlement programs that account for nearly half of federal spending.

But as Republicans in Congress and the White House seek to undo the Affordable Care Act, they’re going beyond the 2010 health care law to also dramatically change how Medicaid is funded.

Both the president’s new budget blueprint and the House GOP’s Obamacare replacement would cut hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for that joint state-federal program, which serves low-income children and their caretakers, pregnant women, disabled individuals and the elderly.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who is part of the Senate GOP working group drafting a health care bill and leading the effort on Medicaid changes, argues that Medicaid is growing at an unsustainable pace. The GOP group wants to limit future spending, but doing so would leave states scrambling to replace those federal dollars as costs rise, say health policy experts and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Gov. Wolf signs Real ID law, expects new licenses in 2019

Gov. Wolf on Friday signed legislation that brings Pennsylvania into compliance with the 2005 Real ID law enacted following the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

That law requires driver’s licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who prove they are legally in the United States. That means Pennsylvania drivers or ID card holders will eventually have to obtain the more secure certificates to board commercial airliners or enter certain federal facilities.

Wolf signed the Pennsylvania Real ID Compliance Act at a ceremony at Harrisburg International Airport. The law, which takes effect in 90 days, allows PennDot to create an optional driver’s license or state ID that will match the Real ID requirements to access airports, military bases, federal courthouses and other facilities in 2018 and beyond.

The legislation, however, doesn’t require residents to obtain a driver’s license or ID that meets federal Real ID standards. People without Real ID will still be able to use a passport to board commercial airliners or enter certain federal facilities.