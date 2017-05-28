Florida in focus: After 16 years, billion dollar project’s fate rests in the hands of the Miami commission

Miami Herald: After 16 years, billion dollar project’s fate rests in the hands of the Miami commission

The tumultuous saga of Flagstone Island Gardens is finally coming to a head after 16 years of lawsuits, delays and deadline extensions.

Miami commissioners have called a special meeting Tuesday to debate the fate of the $1 billion complex of shops and hotel towers that voters approved on Watson Island in 2001. Turkish developer Mehmet Bayraktar built and opened a mega-yacht marina early last year, but has only just begun work on the upland portion of the project — an action that is now a point of contention.

Miami Commissioner Ken Russell says Bayraktar missed a May 1 deadline to legally “commence construction” of the retail and parking phase of the project. He wants commissioners to boot Flagstone off one of South Florida’s most valuable pieces of public property by declaring the developer in default of its city agreements.

“I understand they moved some dirt around a few days before [their deadline] to try to convince us that construction had begun,” Russell told Miami’s other commissioners earlier this month. “But their phased permit, which allows them to begin building before the master permit is finally approved, actually expired back in March and was not reinstated until May 4. Three days late? No — it’s 15 years and three days late.”

Tampa Bay Times: Pinellas licensing board executive director settled hundreds of cases without getting his board’s approval

Eleanor Morrison complained to the Pinellas licensing board in 2015 that her contractor installed crooked walls and windows and poured too much concrete for her carport.

A panel of experts reviewed the evidence and ruled in her favor. The contractor faced a fine and possible license suspension.

That’s when Rodney Fischer stepped in.

The longtime executive director of the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board met with the contractor one-on-one, after which he dismissed the complaint.

No fine. No suspension. No public record outlining why he made the decision after the experts had reviewed the same case.

“It bothers me,” said Morrison, of Treasure Island. “I feel like I didn’t have my day in court.”

Fischer held similar private meetings a lot during his 16-year tenure, the Tampa Bay Times found. After the meetings, he often waived or lowered fines and sometimes dismissed complaints entirely.

The Gainesville Sun: Florida Highway Patrol dealing with trooper shortage

The number of speeding tickets issued by the Florida Highway Patrol has dropped for three straight years as the agency deals with a shortage of troopers.

Since 2010, the agency has lost 993 troopers — or about half of its workforce of 1,946 troopers, to retirement or resignations, the highway patrol’s director Col. Gene Spaulding told the Miami Herald.

“That’s a big turnover,” said Spaulding, a 24-year veteran of the agency. “That’s really tough.”

This spring, for example, Spaulding said the agency has 240 vacancies and the reinforcements aren’t filling the void. The trooper academy typically has 80 recruits per class three times a year. He said the current class doesn’t even have half of that number.