Pennsylvania representative sees horse racing subsidy as bad bet

Some Pennsylvania legislators would like to see a state fund that benefits the horse racing industry put out to pasture, but others see it as a way to stabilize an industry that generates jobs and other economic rewards.

“There may be some who profit or benefit from the subsidy, but that’s not the government’s job to pick winners and losers,” state Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery County, told Watchdog.org.

Stephens would like to see the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development Fund, which has been accumulating close to $250 million annually in the state, phased out, especially since Pennsylvania is facing a looming budget deficit this year. The fund helps to augment purses within the horse racing industry and to provide additional funds for breeders, along with funding for some health and retirement benefits.

The industry in Pennsylvania has seen a decline in the number of live races, the number of competing horses and the amount of money wagered at the tracks, Stephens said, even though $2 billion in subsidies have gone to the industry over the past decade.

“Almost every measurable outcome in the industry is down,” he said.

Lawmakers in Harrisburg are looking at this fund as a way to balance the books this year, he said.

“We are in a very challenging financial situation this year in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Stephens said, adding that he considers such government rewards to private industry a form of corporate welfare.

But a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Equine Coalition challenged the idea that the Race Horse Development Fund would be phased out this year, saying that past efforts to do so have been resoundingly defeated.

The fund was created as the state cleared the way for casino gaming and slot machines about a decade ago, Pete Peterson said. The casinos agreed to turn over a percentage of the slot machine revenues to the Race Horse Development Fund to help the industry weather the competition and potential detrimental effects it would face as a result of gaming expansion in the state, he said.

“The casinos looked at it and said that’s part of the price of doing business,” Peterson said.

The main concern among industry officials now is to see the state maintain the current funding levels for horse racing. Over the past decade, state lawmakers have been siphoning some of the proceeds in the development fund to other programs, creating less stability for those in the horse racing industry, according to Peterson.

“We’re trying to keep breeder incentives and the purses at stable levels,” he said.

Peterson stressed that funds spent on the horse racing industry create a multiplier effect within the state’s economy. By conservative estimates, for every $1 spent by the development fund, there is a $2 economic effect in the state’s economy, he said.

The industry helps the agriculture sector by creating demands for hay and feed, according to Peterson, and the race horses in the state require trainers, veterinarians, staff and exercise walkers. In turn, tens of thousands of jobs are created, he said.

The real issue is one of competitiveness with other states, Peterson said. Race horses can easily be relocated to other states that consistently support horse racing, taking jobs and economic opportunities with them, he said.

But Bob Dick, a senior policy analyst with the Commonwealth Foundation in Harrisburg, would like to see the state reduce or eliminate the horse racing subsidy, especially since the state is facing a potential $1.2 billion shortfall for the current year.

“Lawmakers are going to have to find a pool of money to bridge this deficit,” Dick told Watchdog.org.

He called horse racing in the state an industry in decline, noting that attendance has dropped in recent years, and a recent Independent Fiscal Office study concluded that 30 percent of all the prize money awarded in Pennsylvania horse racing was spent out of state – some even out of the nation.

The funding amounts to corporate welfare, according to Dick, and private firms should be allowed to compete without government subsidies.

“It would be better if government removed itself from the economy,” he said.

Stephens agreed that statistics about horse racing outlined in a Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board report released in April show the industry continues to struggle despite the millions of dollars it has received year after year in government subsidies.

“There are not sufficient controls on accountability and oversight on how these funds are distributed,” Stephens said.

Revenue wagered on races in Pennsylvania in 2016 was 6 percent below the amount taken in during the previous year, the gaming control board report said.

“It has been recognized that the biggest challenge facing horse and harness racing in Pennsylvania is creating a new fan base and increasing popularity of an improved racing product,” the report said.