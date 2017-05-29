Colorado charter schools close to becoming most equally funded in U.S.

DENVER – Colorado will make history if Gov. John Hickenlooper signs a bill that more equally distributes funding to charter schools into law.

House Bill 17-1375, which passed the House 49-16 and the Senate 31-4, aims to provide a more equal share of local dollars to charter public schools.

It is now awaiting the governor’s signature, which advocates expect to happen. If signed by the governor, a Democrat, it will be the first law of its kind in the United States.

The bipartisan-backed bill, led by Colorado Springs Republican Sen. Owen Hill and Lakewood Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen, requires school districts to develop a plan before the 2019-2020 school year to equitably share mill levy revenue in any given district.

“This bill is a first step in recognizing, in law, that all public school students deserve equal funding and that charter public school students are not worth less than traditional public school students,” Stacy Rader, director of communications for the Colorado League of Charter Schools, told Watchdog.org. “In Colorado, charters have been around for 24 years and are a permanent and important part of the overall K-12 public school community. House bill 1375 says loud and clear that no child is worth less than another when it comes to funding their public education.”

The legislation calls for districts to first develop a plan for sharing the revenue, while allowing them to continue to withhold 5 percent of per-pupil revenue.

The goal is to eventually distribute revenue from local property taxes equally to charters on a per pupil basis. It would address revenue from additional property taxes that are used to pay for operations, which have been known to be withheld from charters that are tied to districts.

Though charter schools already get some financial assistance from Washington, D.C., Jeani Frickey Saito, Stand for Children executive director, told Watchdog.org that this bill clears up a common misconception about the funds charters receive at the state and local levels.

“There is a common misconception that charter schools receive more state and local funding than traditional neighborhood schools,” Frickey Saito said. “This is false – oftentimes, Colorado charter schools receive less funding, especially at the local level.”

The average Colorado charter public school student still only receives 80 cents on the dollar compared with his or her traditional public school peer, Rader said.

“House bill 1375 will begin to remedy this disparity by addressing one of the key funding inequities – access to local tax revenue – that charter public school students continue to confront,” Rader said. “While some school districts already share local mill levy dollars equally with charters, the vast majority do not.”

Though equity is lacking at the local level, state charter schools have received a chunk of federal dollars. According to the U.S. Department of Education, more than $82 million in federal dollars have been allotted to help open and expand charter schools in Colorado since 2010.

Frickey Saito looks forward to the eventual end of the funding gap.

“We supported this legislation because we believe that all public schools, regardless of whether they are traditional or charter, should receive equitable funding,” Frickey Saito said. “We are pleased that it passed and that Governor Hickenlooper is expected to sign it. Soon all public schools – both traditional and charter – should receive an equal per-pupil share of the revenue from local property tax mill levies.”

Everyone is not pleased with this milestone legislation. Many teachers’ unions, many Democrats, and public school advocates nationwide have criticized voucher and charter school programs.

William J. Mathis, the managing director of the National Education Policy Center housed at the University of Colorado Boulder, said that this bill takes money away from already underfunded public schools. The center produces and distributes peer-reviewed research to inform education policy discussions.

“The significance of the bill is that it spreads already inadequate school resources across a greater number of schools, which results in diseconomies of scale with little or no offsetting gains in educational quality,” Mathis said.

Despite the critics, Rader said this legislation is necessary in Colorado, noting charter schools have been part of Colorado’s public school family for nearly 25 years. Currently, these schools serve 115,000 students in 238 schools across the state.

“If Colorado’s charter school students were combined into one school district, it would be the largest district in the state,” Rader said, adding that this legislation is exactly what parents and guardians have been wanting.

“Parents are demanding choice when it comes to selecting the right school for their children,” Rader said. “More and more parents do not want to be assigned a school based on their zip code but instead want to select the school that fits their child’s unique learning style. Charter schools offer a variety of missions and models giving parents another option when selecting a public school.”