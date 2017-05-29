Wisconsin in focus: $149M increase in spending to send parolees back to jail after new charge

Wisconsin State Journal: $149M increase in spending to send parolees back to jail after new charge
State Corrections spending would increase by $149 million annually under a bill that would revoke probation, parole or extended supervision for anyone charged with a new crime while under state supervision.
The bill is part of a package aimed at reducing violent crime proposed by Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, and Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield.
Lawmakers on the Assembly Corrections Committee will decide Tuesday whether to send two other bills in that package, aimed at imposing tougher penalties on young offenders, to the full Legislature for approval.
Committee chairman Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh, said the bill related to revoking probation, parole or extended supervision needs more review before the committee votes on it, given its estimated cost increase for the Department of Corrections.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin GOP activist to be Trump’s pick as ambassador to Czech Republic
While the Trump White House has been slow to fill its political jobs, the presidential appointments from Wisconsin are piling up. The latest?
Steve King, a 75-year-old Janesville businessman with a long history of activism in the Republican Party, is on tap for U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic, according to reports in the Czech media.
King declined to comment, and no nomination has been announced yet.
King is a longtime member of the Republican National Committee and a close confidant to two fellow Wisconsinites at the center of power in Washington: White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and House Speaker Paul Ryan.
The King pick would come on top of several others involving political figures from Wisconsin.
ABC: Despite dismal 2016 election, Wisconsin Democrats say they can beat GOP Gov. Walker next year
Wisconsin Democrats say they are increasingly optimistic about their chances of knocking off Republican Gov. Scott Walker next year, even though a top-tier candidate has yet to emerge and they’re still recovering from a devastating 2016 election.
Democrats gathering this weekend for their state convention say liberals are energized in opposition both to President Donald Trump and to Republicans like Walker closely tied to him. Walker’s approval rating has been below 50 percent since early 2014.
“I think there’s a ton of opportunity for Democrats,” said Democratic state Rep. Chris Taylor. “What we need to do is have a bold, inspiring agenda.”
Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Wisconsin since 1984, with a narrow 23,000-vote victory that was the third-closest of any state he won. In that same election, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson outperformed Trump on his way to a surprising re-election win against former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold.
Green Bay Press-Gazette: Wisconsin sex trafficking bills target repeat patrons of prostitutes
A pair of bills proposed by state lawmakers would target the demand for sex trafficking by cracking down on those who repeatedly patronize prostitutes.
One of the bills, a bipartisan effort to toughen criminal penalties for frequent offenders, would make the third conviction a felony. Its lead sponsors are state Reps. Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc) and Amanda Stuck (D-Appleton) and Sen. Dan Feyen (R-Fond du Lac).
“Gone are the days where prostitution is viewed as a victimless crime,” Kleefisch said. “When it comes to human trafficking, we need to attack on all fronts.”
He said part of the drive for pimps to push prostitution is the demand, so reducing that demand will help combat trafficking. Adding that many trafficking victims are “forced, coerced or violently pushed into prostitution,” Kleefisch said those who hire prostitutes — especially repeatedly — are “enablers at the very least.”