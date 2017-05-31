Florida in focus: Union compares Miami-Dade’s transit system to “Apartheid” over outsourcing plan

Miami Herald: Union compares Miami-Dade’s transit system to “Apartheid” over outsourcing plan

Fighting an outsourcing proposal for bus routes, Miami-Dade’s transportation union on Tuesday accused the county of running an “Apartheid transit system” that discriminates against “people of color” — accusations the mayor’s office labeled “despicable.”

The press release from Transport Workers Union Local 291 slams Miami-Dade for proposed cuts in bus service while elected leaders tout expanding rail options countywide.

“Angry and frustrated people of color and low income have the neglected Metrobus system,” read the statement, “while tourists and residents of more affluent communities have the newer [rail] systems as well as assurances that the County plans to improve and expand these systems going forward.

Michael Hernández, communications director for Mayor Carlos Gimenez, issued a brief statement noting the transit system already eats up about half of the county’s special sales tax for transportation — which generates about $250 million a year. He noted that subsidy for operations and maintenance largely goes to the pay of union members.

Tampa Bay Times: 1 in 4 Florida adults aren’t registered to vote, according to nonpartisan group

Nearly 5 million people in Florida who are eligible to vote aren’t registered, according to a nationwide nonpartisan group that helps improve the accuracy of state voter rolls.

The Electronic Registration Information Center also estimates that there are also nearly 1 million problematic registrations in Florida. They are people who are registered in another state, two Florida counties, or who have died or changed their names.

ERIC is a 7-year-old consortium of 20 states and Washington, D.C., that fosters the sharing of registration data to track voters’ movements between states, cities and counties.

The group cross-checked the driver’s license database against the statewide voter roll. ERIC estimates there are 4.6 million people 18 and older who can drive but can’t vote.

“That’s a massive number,” said John Lindback, ERIC’s executive director. “It’s the equivalent of a moderate-sized state.”

Sun Sentinel: Miami megamall is biggest in US _ but don’t call it a mall

Call it retail-tainment. Just don’t call American Dream Miami a mall.

Developers are proposing a massive 6 million-square-foot (557,000 square-meter) project on the edge of the Everglades in bustling South Florida that would dwarf any other shopping mecca in North America, including Minnesota’s Mall of America.

Miami-Dade County officials could vote this fall to approve it, despite some criticism that it will worsen the region’s already choking traffic problem and might produce mostly low-paying jobs. In general, malls across the U.S. have been in a slow decline as shoppers flock to the internet.

Don Ghermezian, president of developer Triple Five Worldwide Group of Edmonton, Canada — which also built Mall of America — said this is not your father’s shopping mall. In addition to millions of square feet of retail, the project would include an indoor ski slope, a water park, a submarine ride attraction, a skating rink, 2,000 hotel rooms, theaters, a performing arts center and places to eat and drink.

Tallahassee Democrat: Trump budget does not bode well for Gulf Amtrak route

The blows keep coming for travel options in the Tallahassee area.

With President Donald Trump’s no-frills budget, which all but nixes the possibility to return Amtrak train travel to the Gulf Coast, the outlook could be grim for improving transportation options out of the capital city.

Some railroad proponents call Trump’s proposal detrimental to years of work. Others say the president has little hand in the budget besides creating a wish list and the announcement won’t derail the project.

“We’re not that concerned about it, because normally the president’s budget doesn’t get a lot of consideration in Congress,” said Knox Ross, the secretary-treasurer of the Southern Rail Commission, the group heading up the push to restore Amtrak service in the region.