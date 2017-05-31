Pennsylvania in focus: Three Mile Island retirement stirs up debate on energy policy

The Patriot News: TMI’s potential retirement to stir up debate on new Pa. energy policy

News of the potential premature retirement of Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station in the fall of 2019 elevates the need for a conversation about the state’s energy policy but it won’t control the direction it takes, according to state officials.

State lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf indicated on Tuesday they are interested in a broader discussion that takes into consideration nuclear as well as coal, oil, natural gas, wind, solar, hydro and other alternative ways of generating electricity to power Pennsylvania in the future.

“As we move forward, we expect a robust conversation about the state’s energy sector,” said Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott. “Governor Wolf is open to these conversations and looks forward to engaging with the General Assembly about what direction Pennsylvania will go in regards to its energy sector, including the future of nuclear power.”

Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster County, who co-chairs a bi-partisan group of House and Senate members called the Nuclear Energy Caucus, said lawmakers he has spoken to believe it is important to consumers to ensure the state’s energy supply is reliable, resilient, and diverse.

ABC 27: DEP proposing new fees to add drinking water inspectors

The Department of Environmental Protection is looking to increase the number of inspectors they have, to ensure drinking water in the state is safe.

Pennsylvania currently has just one inspector for every 149 public water systems.

The DEP’s proposal would increase fees for new or amended permits, and impose annual fees on community and non-community water systems, potentially raising $7.5 million in additional funds, allowing them to add 33 new positions.

For area rate payers, that would translate to an annual increase of up to ten dollars per person, per year.

“We want to make sure that we are keeping close tabs on public drinking water supplies, and making sure everything is clean and safe,” said Neil Shader, Press Secretary with the Department of Environmental Protection.

NBC 10: Pennsylvania Lawmakers Get on Same Page to Comply With Federal Real ID Law

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation designed to comply with federal identification standards for people who want to fly or enter federal facilities.

The House passed the Real ID bill 190-1 on Wednesday after the Senate passed Bill 133 overwhelmingly earlier in the week. Wolf signed the legislation Friday.

The measure gives residents the option to obtain a driver’s license or other ID that meets the rules of a 2005 federal law enacted in response to the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Residents would also be allowed to get a noncompliant, traditional driver’s license or ID.

Rep. Frank Ryan, R-Lebanon, called the legislation “a reasonable option for us to get around an unnecessary federal regulation.”