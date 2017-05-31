Colorado in focus: Governor signs bill that preserves hospital provider fee program

Denver Post: Gov. Hickenlooper signs bill that preserves hospital provider fee program

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Tuesday signed into a law a far-reaching spending bill that averts a $528 million cut in payments to hospitals, generates $1.9 billion for transportation projects by mortgaging state buildings and lowers the state’s spending cap by $200 million.

The measure became the capstone of the 2017 legislation session and won approval just before the General Assembly adjourned May 10.

The Democratic governor signed the legislation at a high school in Fowler, one of the Eastern Plains communities expected to benefit from provisions that earmark 25 percent of the transportation spending and $30 million in new money for classrooms in rural areas.

In remarks ahead of the signing, Hickenlooper said “not only is this … going to allow us to keep the lights on at a number of rural hospitals that almost certainly would have had to be closed, but it is also going to provide a significant amount of transportation funding.”

To find the additional money for schools, the legislation increased the special sales tax on retail marijuana sales to the maximum 15 percent, even as it removed the regular 2.9 percent sales tax — a net 2.1 percent hike.

The Gazette: Is Boulder safe and welcoming? City spent $167,000 to find out

And the conclusion of the recent city-commissioned survey on the subject is: … not for everyone — despite the college town’s reputation as a center of free thinking, social engagement and open minds.

Particularly, “those outside the Boulder majority — that is, affluent, liberal, heterosexual white people — feel less welcome on average in the city,” the Boulder Daily Camera reported last week in summarizing the survey findings. The National Council on Crime and Delinquency, which conducted the survey for the city, found, “among those who reported feeling unwelcome, there were a few common reasons reported: political views, socioeconomic and housing status, age, race and sex or gender identity.” Some background, from the Camera’s report: “Boulder budgeted $167,000 for administration of the survey and production of a subsequent report. The preceding police survey, which was done by a different consultant, cost the city about $94,000.

ABC 9: $225 million sports park to be built in Windsor

WINDSOR – Windsor town leaders are discussing a $225 million sports park. Organizers behind the project said it would be the world’s largest one.

Rocky Mountain Sports Park would be focused mostly toward baseball and softball but would allow for other sports to be played there as well. The project’s target demographic is athletes in middle school and high school.

The entire project will be built on 620 acres total but only 413 acres will be used for the sports park. RMSP marketing director Shawn Logan said he’s hoping to break ground this fall near the intersection of Harmony Rd. and Highway 257.